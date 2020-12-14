Jackson Healthcare Earns Inc. "Best in Business" Award

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies, today announced that it has been named a winner in Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business Awards. The organization was recognized with a bronze honor in the human resources category, which defined by Inc., includes businesses that serve the staffing and executive search market.

The Best in Business Awards were created to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference. The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.

"We're honored to be nationally recognized as an organization that goes above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of our associates, our clinicians, our industry and our community," says Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare and author of the book Fostering Culture: A Leader's Guide to Purposefully Shaping Culture. "A recognition like this is especially meaningful this year amid COVID-19 as we work each day to deliver on our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed companies' achievements over the past year and how they have made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries and in age- and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with approximately 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits, marking strong numbers and success for the awards program in its inaugural year.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., shares that "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at www.inc.com/best-in-business/2020.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and over 7,500 clinician providers covering all 50 U.S. states, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm, with over $1 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

