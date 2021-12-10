Jackson Healthcare Earns Top Honor for Pandemic Response in 2021 Inc. Best in Business Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that it has earned a top honor in the 2021 Inc. "Best in Business" awards program. The company earned a gold distinction in the "Pandemic Response" category, which recognizes companies that had an outsized impact on the local, national or global response to COVID-19 this year.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes privately held American businesses of all sizes that are making a difference and have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.

This is the second consecutive year that Jackson Healthcare has earned "Best in Business" recognition.

"Jackson Healthcare was built upon the philosophy that businesses should be a force for good in the world," says Shane Jackson, president, Jackson Healthcare. "While the pandemic has posed great challenges, it also has enabled us to further fulfill our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch. This includes our commitment to serve others – from the hospitals and healthcare facilities we partner with and the dedicated medical professionals we work with across the country, to our associates, and the families and communities we touch locally and abroad. We're honored to be recognized by Inc. for these collective efforts."

Adds Jackson, "As our organization's response to the pandemic is ongoing, we remain laser focused on helping ensure that highly-skilled medical professionals are mobilized to support COVID and all other care requirements, when and where they're needed."

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees across 49 different categories. This year's applicant pool was extremely competitive, with approximately 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at www.inc.com/best-in-business.

