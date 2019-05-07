Jackson Healthcare Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Josh Berman to Vice President of Corporate Development

ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced the appointment of Josh Berman to vice president of corporate development. In this role, Berman leads investments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and other corporate development initiatives to accelerate growth and innovation, and to bring clients new and complementary offerings that help them achieve their most critical goals.

Prior to starting in this position, Berman led Jackson Healthcare-backed non-profit Connecting Kids With Care. Focused on expanding access to quality healthcare, it connects a network of medical organizations and professionals who donate their time to serve orphans and other underserved people around the world. Since its inception, the organization has enabled more than 2,000 children from over 100 humanitarian organizations in 24 countries to receive the care they need. In tandem with his corporate development position, Berman will continue to serve as general manager of Connecting Kids With Care.

Before his current roles, Berman spent his career acquiring, starting and growing business units in the technology, consumer services and finance industries. His experience includes work with such technology organizations as Microsoft Research, Google Research, Nokia and HP; consumer brands as MGM, Ritz Carlton and LVMH; and financial services companies as RBS, Société Générale, GLG and Man Group PLC.

"Josh brings a broad range of experience in building and acquiring companies, having worked across multiple industry sectors and with some of the world's most recognized brands," says Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "As we continue to grow and expand our offerings in the healthcare staffing, search and technology sector, we are delighted to have a dedicated leader who has expertise in the analysis and facilitation of mergers and acquisitions, understands our industry and clients, knows our culture and has experience working with our family of companies."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps over 1,300 healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,400 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and Best Workplaces for Millennials, as well as a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2005. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

