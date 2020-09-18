Jackson Healthcare Named to FORTUNE's "Best Workplaces for Women" List for Second Year in a Row

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced its inclusion on the newly-published "Best Workplaces for Women 2020" list from FORTUNE®. This is the second consecutive year the company has been included on the list of the nation's top employers for women.

"We are honored to be recognized as a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Women for the second year in a row. Seventy percent of our associates are women, and women make up the majority of our leadership teams. The incredibly talented women in our company are a critical part of our ability to serve our customers with excellence," says Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare and author of the book Fostering Culture: A Leader's Guide to Purposefully Shaping Culture. "We are committed to ensuring that we are a best workplace for all of our associates, and I am beyond proud of our organization for earning this recognition."

Best Workplaces lists are compiled by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work. This 2020 ranking involved the analysis of confidential survey feedback representing more than 4.7 million U.S. employees. Great Place to Work evaluated over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which an organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™ – for example, whether people trust each other and employees are able to reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do. Eighty-five percent of the ranking is based on what women themselves report about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men's reports of the same workplaces. The other 15 percent of the ranking is based on how well represented women are in the company's workforce and throughout management, considering industry trends.

"Best workplaces like Jackson Healthcare are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "By creating an inclusive culture, Best Workplaces on this list see an increase in innovation regardless of gender, giving them a competitive advantage to thrive during these uncertain times."

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

