Jackson Healthcare Named to FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies, today announced its inclusion on FORTUNE's newly-published "Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma" list. Marking its fourth consecutive appearance on this national ranking, the company came in at number 10 on the list.

Best Workplaces lists are compiled by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE®. This year's ranking involved the analysis of input from nearly 825,000 U.S.-based employees working in the healthcare and biopharma sectors. For each company that applied to be on the 2021 list, Great Place to Work and FORTUNE evaluated more 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organizations, no matter who they are or what role they play. The remaining 15 percent of the ranking is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences in regard to innovation, company values, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they're consistently experienced.



"We are honored to be included on FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in Healthcare list for the fourth year in a row," shared Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare and author of the book Fostering Culture: A Leader's Guide to Purposefully Shaping Culture. "Amid a global pandemic and public health crisis, our strong culture helped us stay focused on our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch. This includes mobilizing healthcare professionals across the country, when and where they're needed, in the fight against COVID-19. I have never been more honored to serve with our more than 1,500 associates and over 7,500 clinician providers."

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma. All of us owe a debt to the nurses, doctors, scientists and other colleagues in this industry over the past year, and we are honored to recognize the organizations that have done right by these pandemic heroes," said Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work. "The leaders of these high-trust, inclusive companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their 'For All' cultures."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

