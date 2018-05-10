Jackson Healthcare Names Leslie Day-Harrell As Senior Vice President, Corporate Real Estate

Now in her seventh year with Jackson Healthcare's corporate real estate team, Leslie is leading the corporate campus expansion designed to accommodate 1,400 new associates in 306,000 additional square feet. The project includes an eight-story office building, a 1,385-car parking deck, and an employee amenities building featuring a state of the art gym, indoor pool, full-service restaurant for associates, hair salon and barber, dry cleaner, chiropractor and massage therapy, and spray-tanning studio. The additions to the distinctive, Italianate campus will accommodate the company's double-digit growth and enhance its culture of associate care and wellness. Leslie has been integral in dealing with all aspects of the expansion including legal, financial, architectural, construction, and permitting.

"Leslie is an extraordinary team member who has contributed immensely to the experience of every Jackson associate," said Jennifer Dangar, Chief of Corporate Operations. "Leslie manages both detail and big picture with aplomb. We are fortunate to have someone of her stature to oversee such a huge undertaking." Beyond the current corporate expansion, her responsibilities include leading the facilities and property management team and managing real estate on behalf of the company.

Leslie has been managing corporate real estate in Atlanta since 1994 and has earned the Real Property Administrator (RPA) and Certified Property Manager (CPM) designations. She has been the recipient of multiple national and local awards in the property management industry. Prior to joining Jackson Healthcare, Day-Harrell was a senior property manager with Childress Klein Properties. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Jackson Healthcare, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is comprised of highly-specialized healthcare staffing companies which help over 1,300 healthcare facilities serve more than 7 million patients annually. It is the 17th largest private company in Atlanta, with nearly $1 billion in revenue. Its 1,300 associates live the mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone they touch. Jackson Healthcare is routinely acknowledged as an employer of choice, including Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Place to Work" since 2005 and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma in 2018.

