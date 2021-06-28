Jackson Healthcare Names Leslie Day-Harrell Executive Vice President of New Associate Experience Function

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that it has promoted Leslie Day-Harrell to executive vice president and appointed her to lead the organization's newly-created associate experience function.

In this role, Day-Harrell, a Certified Applied Positive Psychology practitioner, will develop and lead the overarching strategy to help ensure positive experiences for all Jackson Healthcare associates. That strategy – designed to create a second-to-none experience throughout the entire associate journey from "hire to retire" – includes careers, environments and opportunities that enable associates to thrive and that support health and wellbeing in all areas of their lives: career and personal growth, physical and emotional health, financial health, and spiritual and social wellbeing.

"Jackson Healthcare has always focused on cultivating a culture and creating environments where great companies and great associates thrive. It's a core part of our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch," says Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "This new executive-level role is designed to take it to the next level by understanding every touchpoint in the associate life cycle and applying those insights in order to take a purposeful approach to meeting our associates where they are and helping them excel in all areas of their lives."

While taking on her new role, Day-Harrell will continue to serve in her prior capacity as the head of corporate real estate and facility operations for the organization's corporate campus in Alpharetta, Ga. and as the liaison for its locations in other states across the country. This entails continuing to direct property and facility management and provide oversight of campus amenities that include a world-class fitness center and multiple dining operations.

"Our associates are the lifeblood of our organization and are deeply valued. We know there is a powerful, real correlation between positive workplace experiences and the level of engagement and quality of service delivered," explains Day-Harrell. "Jackson Healthcare has long put its associates at its core, and now we're taking our environments, programs, benefits and opportunities to the next level. I'm so excited to work hand-in-hand with our associates to understand what inspires and motivates them and the ways that we can have a real impact on wellbeing in the workplace and beyond."

Jackson Healthcare associates already have access to a wide range of health and wellness benefits, including an onsite clinic with a prescription dispensary; mental health support; financial wellness support; a state-of-the-art fitness center that offers individual workout opportunities, group fitness classes and personal training; an onsite childcare center; healthy eating options in the company's on-campus restaurants; robust personal and professional training options; and opportunities to give back in the communities in which they live and work, including substantial service hour and matching funds programs.

"Leslie has been instrumental in creating physical spaces that reinforce our company culture, build community and foster engagement based on more than a decade of experience working in and around our organization," adds Jackson. "She understands the why behind every decision we made during our extensive campus expansion and renovation in 2019 and 2020 and is uniquely suited to ensure that all other aspects of what our associates experience are as intentional and impactful as our on-campus amenities."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of the Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

