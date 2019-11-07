Jackson Healthcare Opens AlleGro Childcare Center on Corporate Campus

"AlleGro has only been open for a few short weeks, and we are already hearing overwhelmingly positive feedback from our associates," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "Our associates appreciate the added benefit of having affordable, high-quality care right here on the same campus where they work, and we are delighted to give families the peace of mind and convenience that on-site care brings."

AlleGro is operated by Bright Horizons, the largest provider of employer-sponsored childcare in the U.S. The AlleGro childcare center uses Bright Horizons' world-class curriculum and will pursue National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accreditation once the center is eligible.

"Jackson Healthcare's investment in an on-site childcare center demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting its associates in many important aspects of their lives," added Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer. "By providing the option of high-quality childcare and early education on the Jackson Healthcare campus, working parents know their children are in a great environment during the workday. We are proud to partner with Jackson Healthcare, and to educate and develop the next generation."

To underscore AlleGro's commitment to high-quality education and early childhood literacy, the center is marking its official opening by participating in today's 14th annual "Read for the Record." Read for the Record brings together millions of adults and children around the world each year to read the same book on the same day to help raise awareness about the critical importance of early literacy. Robyn Smith, executive vice president of human resources at Jackson Healthcare, will read this year's Read for the Record book, Thank You, Omu, to all the children at AlleGro.

"Our associates who have children enrolled at AlleGro have told us that because of the new center, they have more time to spend with their kids – either because they can stop in during the day for a visit or because they don't have to make an extra stop to pick up their child on the way home," said Smith. "Those types of rewards plus the high-quality care that our associates' children are receiving make AlleGro a win for all of us."

The AlleGro childcare center joins a long list of Jackson Healthcare associate benefits, including an on-site health and wellness clinic with prescription dispensary and dental care; mobile vision and mammography offerings and mental health support; and a state-of-the-art fitness center that offers individual workout opportunities, group fitness classes and personal training. Other associate benefits include access to healthy eating options with on-campus restaurants and opportunities to give back in the communities in which associates live and work, including substantial service hour and matching funds programs.



About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps thousands of healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women list and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2005. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

SOURCE Jackson Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.jacksonhealthcare.com

