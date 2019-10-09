Jackson Healthcare Opens Newly Expanded Associate Health and Wellness Clinic on Corporate Campus

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, CareHere and Xsite Health today announced the opening of the expanded associate health and wellness clinic on Jackson Healthcare's corporate campus in Alpharetta, Ga.

The expanded clinic features a larger footprint and modern design that will accommodate even more exam and consultation space, growing from one exam room to four. The facility has also extended its hours of operation to 40 hours a week, opening up more appointment times to serve Jackson Healthcare associates and their families. In addition, the health and wellness center now offers dedicated hours each day for acute sick care (urgent care services) and new specialty offerings, such as dental care.

"Jackson Healthcare has a long list of the incredible associate benefits, but our clinic is always among the most utilized every year," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "With our newly expanded facility, we can offer additional services and extended hours of operation—which translates into easier access and more appointment times—to our associates and their families. That means they can spend less time and money getting the healthcare they need, when they need it."

Jackson Healthcare's onsite health and wellness clinic is operated by CareHere, a leader in its space, which partners with employers like Jackson Healthcare to help associates achieve their health and well-being needs through primary and chronic care, as well as preventative healthcare services and programs. Jackson Healthcare and CareHere have been partners for the last decade.

"The focus on associates and family members by Jackson Healthcare is incredible," said Ernie Clevenger, president of CareHere, LLC. "It is an honor to work with such a principle-based company that is beloved by its associates and recognized nationally. We feel offering on-site care is one of the best ways to provide benefits, and at the same time, manage healthcare costs."

The new clinic, which provides services to more than 1,000 associates and their family members, is staffed with physicians, advanced practice professionals and nurses. In addition to fulfilling over 4,000 patient visits a year, the clinic's pharmacy dispensary carries the top generic medications prescribed for acute and chronic conditions and offers a mail order program that provides a 90-day supply of maintenance medications for free home delivery. There is no cost to associates or their family members to visit the clinic, fill prescriptions or use the mail order program.

In June, Jackson Healthcare opened a CareHere eHealth Center™ to serve its Orlando associates. That center staffs an on-site registered nurse and a full-time remote physician to provide acute and primary care, care coordination, chronic condition management and health coaching, as well as some occupational health services to Jackson Healthcare Orlando-based associates.

"We're always working to implement services and benefits that make a difference," added Robyn Smith, executive vice president of human resources at Jackson Healthcare. "This newly expanded clinic will help ensure that all of our associates and their families have access to convenient, high-quality healthcare every day of the work week."

In addition to offering acute sick care, preventive well care and a pharmacy, the clinic has added a dedicated exam room for specialty services. Dental services, brought to campus through a partnership with Xsite Health, were previously offered as a mobile service several times a year. Now dental services are a permanent part of the clinic. Dental offerings include routine wellness services—such as six-month cleanings, x-rays and basic restorative services, like fillings and crowns—as well as cosmetic services, such as teeth whitening.

"We have been extremely proud to assist Jackson Healthcare and their valued associates with their oral and overall health goals and support their truly innovative and caring workplace," said Joshua David Perry, president of Xsite Health.

About CareHere

CareHere is a trusted population health management solutions organization that pioneered and continues to innovate employer provided on-site and near-site primary care and occupational health at significant cost savings. CareHere partners with employers to inspire their employees and families to achieve well-being and greater health through innovative, quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions. The Nashville-based healthcare leader utilizes health centers, their TeleHealth model that activates telephonic connection to Board-certified Doctors, and has recently launched eHealth™ Centers, utilizing an on-site nurse, cutting-edge security and medical instruments and a secure, HD video connection to the provider. Started in 2004 and known for their patient-centered approach and delivering their care with enthusiasm and compassion, CareHere cares for patients in 27 states and 200+ health centers nationwide.

About Xsite Health

Xsite Health is a global oral to overall health management service organization connecting clinician-led businesses with concentrated populations across United States and Europe. Xsite enables satellite operations at the workplace, along with a backbone of fixed-site dental practices for continuity of care, for employees and family members. With 20 years of experience, Xsite enables true global population health for their valued workplace partners.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps thousands of healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women list and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2005. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

