Jackson Healthcare Promotes Two Corporate Human Resource Leaders

The promotions are designed to provide the rapidly growing Alpharetta company with optimal support for current associates and increasing talent acquisition. The company's double-digit growth -- more than twice the industry average growth rate – means these two have the significant job of connecting talent with opportunities. Smith will focus on benefits, HR operations, Human Capital Management Systems, and policies and procedures. Dommert's focus will be on talent acquisition, training and development.

Robyn Smith has been an active participant in guiding the company's strategic direction, as well as its Human Resource functions, during her six years with the company. Under her guidance, Jackson Healthcare has been named Best Place to Work in Atlanta among large companies for three years (2014-2016) and was awarded first (2015) and second (2016) places among the Healthiest Employers in Atlanta. Smith is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and is a graduate of Kennesaw State University with a degree in Management. She lives with her husband in Atlanta.

Travis Dommert is an accomplished talent management leader who has previously served as president of Jackson Health IT, a Jackson Healthcare company. As senior vice president of Talent Development, he will seek to attract, develop, and retain the nation's best, brightest, and most capable servant leaders. He is an endurance athlete/triathlete and previously the cofounder of a performance and accountability platform that helped business leaders implement the best practices of elite soldiers and athletes. Dommert earned an MBA from Emory University and an engineering degree from Northwestern University. He lives in Peachtree Corners with his wife and five children.

"As our 'Best Place to Work' honors from Fortune, the Atlanta Business Chronicle and others confirm, we are creating a best-in-class team that intuitively embodies our values," said Jennifer Dangar, Chief of Corporate Operations. "The key is to recruit, retain and grow superior associates who thrive in our unique culture, and these two outstanding leaders are helping us do just that."

Jackson Healthcare, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is comprised of highly-specialized healthcare staffing companies which help over 1,300 healthcare facilities serve more than 7 million patients annually. It is the 17th largest private company in Atlanta, with nearly $1 billion in revenue. Its 1,300 associates live the mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone they touch. This mission is also seen in its community outreach, including the LoveLifts initiative for healthcare access and disadvantaged children's well-being, the creation of Georgia's goBeyondProfit.org initiative, and Connecting Kids with Care, a nonprofit venture that pairs global orphans with needed healthcare. Jackson Healthcare is routinely acknowledged as an Employer of Choice, including Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Place to Work" since 2005 and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma in 2018.

