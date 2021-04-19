Jackson Healthcare Saves Only U.S. Antibiotic Manufacturer of Amoxicillin; Purchases Out of Bankruptcy

ATLANTA and BRISTOL, Tenn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Reopening of Facility and Resumption of Production to:

Protect and strengthen U.S. domestic medical supply chain with high-quality, onshore alternative to foreign dependence for life-saving medications

Combine experience and success of Jackson Healthcare with scientific and manufacturing expertise of Bristol, Tennessee

Develop economic engine with new job prospects in Upper East Tennessee

Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that it has purchased the last manufacturing facility in the United States that is authorized to produce Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate, commonly known as Amoxil® and Augmentin®. With this acquisition, a critical piece of the nation's medical supply chain has been secured, reducing the country's growing dependence on foreign-produced, life-saving antibiotics.

Jackson Healthcare purchased the 360,000-square-foot, world-class antibiotic production facility located on more than 40 acres in Bristol, Tenn. on April 16, 2021. The acquisition has not only rescued the manufacturer from bankruptcy but put it under American ownership for the first time in its 43-year history.

Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate account for more than 30 percent of all antibiotics prescribed each year, and today, approximately one in 12 people in the U.S. are prescribed Amoxicillin on an annual basis. Given the widespread use and demand for these medications, restarting production in the Bristol manufacturing facility is significant, helping the U.S. build its supply of these essential antibiotics.

USAntibiotics, Part of the Jackson Healthcare Family of Companies

The Bristol, Tenn.-based antibiotic manufacturing facility will be known as USAntibiotics and become part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. Jackson Healthcare is a privately held organization that was founded in 2000. Based just north of Atlanta, it is Great Place to Work Certified and consistently named among the nation's best workplaces.

"Jackson Healthcare is delighted to share this news and extend a big thank you to the employees of the manufacturer and communities of Upper East Tennessee. With an unwavering commitment to the facility and production of these life-saving medications, they are the true heroes in this story," says Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Jackson Healthcare family of companies."

Shane Jackson adds that this team of great people doing great work aligns well with Jackson Healthcare's mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch – and that USAntibiotics can have a positive, powerful impact on the production, quality and availability of popular antibiotics that will benefit all Americans.

In 2008, every dose of Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate in the U.S. was produced in the Bristol, Tenn. facility. After the patents on these medications expired, the facility continued to produce generic equivalents. It recently faced increasing economic pressure, however, from low-cost products sold by overseas competitors, ultimately leading to its bankruptcy.

"We could simply not stand by and allow this essential antibiotic manufacturing facility to close," explains Rick Jackson, founder, CEO and chairman of Jackson Healthcare. "The national security implications and ability to reduce our dependence on foreign production of life-saving medications are among the key factors that led to our decision to make this purchase and investment. It's ultimately an investment in America."

Reopening and Restarting Production

The Jacksons note that the company's focus right now is on getting the production facility back to work, hiring additional people and adding the resources to help it realize its full potential.

"We are now beginning the critical work that goes with restarting the facility. It has a deep history and proven track record of tremendous production power and quality. We look forward to bringing it back to full capacity and all that will mean for Americans who need these vital antibiotics," adds Rick Jackson.

This Bristol, Tenn. site has been designated by the Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturing infrastructure facility. At full capacity, it can produce billions of doses of American-made antibiotics on an annual basis.

"This is a new day – an incredible day for America and the people of Tennessee," shares Gary Murphey, trustee for the estate of the previous owner of the manufacturing facility. "Under American ownership for the first time since its founding, this is a story with the optimal outcome – one that will help save lives, provide new job prospects, and keep production of core antibiotic medications in the U.S. to protect our people and our interests."

Jackson Healthcare will provide further updates in the coming months on the restart of production and other key milestones.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

