Jackson Healthcare's Jay D. Mitchell Earns Prestigious Statewide Legal Honors

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that its general counsel, Jay D. Mitchell, has earned two distinguished legal awards – the 2021 Atlanta Business Chronicle Corporate Counsel Award and a 2021 Most Influential Attorney Award from JAMES Magazine.

The 2021 Atlanta Business Chronicle Corporate Counsel Awards, presented in conjunction with the Association of Corporate Counsel Georgia Chapter, honor the top attorneys in Georgia practicing in the legal departments of corporations, associations and other private-sector organizations and nonprofits.

Having spent his career in the legal profession, Mitchell was recognized for his contributions in the field and deep domain expertise in healthcare. Featured in the recent award issue of the Atlanta Business Chronicle, he was profiled for his work at Jackson Healthcare, which has mobilized thousands of healthcare professionals across the country over the past year in the fight against COVID-19.

JAMES Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Attorney list honors lawyers who shape public or private policies and have a discernable impact on policy, politics and the practice of law. The publication notes that attorneys on the list have the capacity to steer public discourse, and their thoughts and perspectives are sought after by other attorneys, politicians and the public at large.

Mitchell, who has been with the company since 2018, is responsible for all legal matters for the organization, including providing legal services support for the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. He joined Jackson Healthcare from King & Spalding in Atlanta, where he served as senior counsel representing healthcare providers and vendors/suppliers. Prior to that, he worked for Piedmont Healthcare, where he held the positions of chief compliance officer, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Other roles he has held include serving as senior attorney at HCA Healthcare in Nashville and working in private practice.

In the nonprofit world, Mitchell serves on the board of directors for RoadSafe America and Skyland Trail in Atlanta, and in 2020, he was named to the "Most Influential Attorneys" list in the prominent practitioner category by JAMES Magazine, part of InsiderAdvantage. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hampden-Sydney College and a law degree from Mercer University, in addition to several compliance and ethics certifications.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

