Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts Village Adds Three New Non-Profit Organizations to Growing List of Tenants

LoveLifts Village, which was launched in 2019 , is designed to provide co-working and dedicated office space with flexible, affordable lease terms for local non-profit organizations. In this environment, they can advance their missions of serving others in a space that fosters collaboration and community with like-minded organizations. Non-profits based in LoveLifts Village are part of Jackson Healthcare's secure campus and have access to its state-of-the art amenities.

"As we continue to expand our community in LoveLifts Village, we are excited for what the future holds," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "We're delighted to welcome Mission: Hope, SLIMS AFRICA and Lighthouse Family Retreat, and look forward to growing as a hub where non-profit organizations can collaborate with and work alongside each other in their shared commitment to serving others, which is especially important during these challenging times."

Mission: Hope, founded by Ben Mathes and led by President and CEO Elisa Goodwin, works with local leaders and churches to bring sustainable change to poor communities in remote, unreached areas in parts of the world like Indonesia, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. It spends time evaluating the most urgent needs of the communities it serves; creates a comprehensive strategy for sustainable change based on those needs; and implements and monitors the strategy to ensure long-term success. "There are so many positives to working in LoveLifts Village," explained Goodwin. "We love the campus and amenities. They are beyond anything we had hoped for. The location is ideal and secure. Everything about the environment is wonderful, but the biggest blessing are the people. We have been showered with love and support by everyone at Jackson Healthcare. It goes above and beyond to support us and our mission, and really cares about the people it works with. It inspires me to be a more beautiful reflection of Christ's love."

SLIMS AFRICA, led by Richard Wernick, is an organization committed to ending the cycle of poverty in Sierra Leone, which is among the poorest countries in the world. Short for Sierra Leone International Mission School, SLIMS AFRICA has worked in Sierra Leone for 27 years, building and operating five educational campuses, four churches and a healthcare clinic. The educational campuses provide schooling for more than 6,000 children, while the clinic safely delivers one baby per day. "LoveLifts Village is a convenient, enjoyable environment that allows for productive camaraderie with other non-profit groups," noted Wernick. "The environment is affordable and offers amenities that are not typical at most offices – access to conference rooms, and workout and dining facilities. I would highly recommend LoveLifts Village to other organizations looking for office space."

Lighthouse Family Retreat, led by Executive Director Chris Woodruff, is a faith-based non-profit that strengthens families living through childhood cancer by providing restorative retreats and helpful resources. For more than 20 years, the organization has offered week-long respites for families living through childhood cancer. These families experience a week of rest, relational connection, laughter and kindness on a retreat that is staffed by a team of volunteers, called family partners. "The campus at Jackson Healthcare provides such a unique opportunity for us," said Woodruff. "We're a small non-profit and on our own, we would never have the ability to find space in such a great location, on a gated campus, with so many great amenities. We truly feel blessed to be at LoveLifts Village."

LoveLifts Village is an extension of Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts community impact platform, which is built on four pillars: people, programming, partnership and philanthropy. This unique environment serves as a multiplier to support the efforts and good works of the not-for-profit world.

