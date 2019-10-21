Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts Village Welcomes Three New Non-Profit Tenants

LoveLifts Village, on the campus of Jackson Healthcare's Alpharetta, Georgia headquarters, was launched earlier this year , and is designed to provide co-working and dedicated office space with flexible lease terms for local non-profit organizations. Organizations based in LoveLifts Village are part of Jackson Healthcare's secure campus and have access to state-of-the art amenities

"We are so excited to see the vision of LoveLifts Village coming to life," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "In this space, non-profit organizations can advance their missions while collaborating with and working alongside other like-minded organizations. We welcome our new tenants and look forward to having even more non-profits here on our campus."

Giving Company, led by President and CEO David Henriksen, is a global faith and family media network and the parent company of iDisciple, Christian Cinema, Family Christian and Dove.org. "We came to LoveLifts Village based on the combination of location, amenities and the space itself," noted Henriksen. "We were happy to be the first tenant, and we're excited about the opportunity to connect and collaborate with other non-profits."

Blueprint for Life, led by President and CEO Hal White, has a mission to help people discover the life they were born to live, in all areas: spiritual, relational, physical, financial and career. "The kind of environment LoveLifts Village offers is a win for any non-profit," added White. "It pole-vaults us into an atmosphere of excellence."

The L.I.F.E. Program at Fulton County Schools is a transitional job training program designed for students, ages 18-22, who have intellectual disabilities and have completed four years of high school. The L.I.F.E. Program office in LoveLifts Village serves as home base for both the teachers and students participating in the program at Jackson Healthcare. "Being on the Jackson Healthcare campus and in its professional environment is great for the interns," said Catherine Wise, Fulton County Schools special education teacher and L.I.F.E. job coach. "The Jackson Healthcare associates interact with them in the same way as they would with other co-workers, which helps them be motivated and ready for their future."

LoveLifts Village is the latest extension of Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts community impact program, which is built on four pillars: business mobilization, associate volunteerism, purpose partnerships and corporate giving. This new environment fits squarely within the company's purpose partnerships focus, serving as a multiplier to support the efforts and good works of the not-for-profit world.

"Although the companies under the LoveLifts Village roof are different in many ways—varying in size and mission—they all share a common dedication to the people they serve," added Keith Jennings, vice president of community impact at Jackson Healthcare. "Because they have chosen to make LoveLifts Village their home, their staff have access to state-of-the art amenities and professional office space that allows them to focus their energy on service."

To learn more about LoveLifts Village, including how to qualify and apply, click here. Special discounts are available for 2019 move-in dates.

