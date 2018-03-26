Jackson Hewitt® Doubles its Switch and Get Promotion

"'Switch and Get $100' is one of our most popular promotions across the country – and we're excited to offer clients even more this year! Taxpayers who didn't file with us last year – even if they've filed with us sometime in the past – can get $100 by switching and filing with Jackson Hewitt this year and another $100 next year when they file," said Euan Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "Not only will new clients get $200 total, but they also get more with our Free IRS Audit Assistance, 100% Accuracy, and the Maximum Refund Guarantee – benefits for every Jackson Hewitt client."

To qualify, clients' tax preparation fees must be at least $150 each year and the promotion may not be combined with other offers. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros dig deep to find every credit and deduction to get clients the maximum refund guaranteed. The offer is available at participating locations for a limited time.

Visit JacksonHewitt.com to find a location near you.

* Each Year: Minimum $150 tax prep fee applies. Valid when you file with us. $100 provided on a card. Not valid with any other promotion or discount. Participating locations only. Most offices are independently owned and operated. Details at Jacksonhewitt.com.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

