JACKSON HEWITT HELPS MAKE THE HOLIDAYS BRIGHTER: EARLY TAX REFUND ADVANCE LOANS NOW AVAILABLE

Jackson Hewitt is the only national tax company to offer a "Money Today Guarantee," and the Early Tax Refund Advance loan provides fast access to money for taxpayers who need it for the holiday season and before the IRS releases tax refunds next year. Jackson Hewitt clients have until January 11, 2026, to apply for an Early Tax Refund Advance loan, with a hassle-free repayment process conveniently handled through the client's tax refund, including finance charges.

"This has been a challenging year for many hard-working Americans facing increasing household expenses and striving to make ends meet," said Gregory Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Our Early Tax Refund Advance loan is a way to give people a little relief and peace this holiday season. This loan provides a fast and convenient way to bridge the gap until their tax refund arrives, helping people cover their immediate needs for the holiday season without waiting until their tax refund comes after the New Year."

People can accomplish their year-end and holiday spending by applying for an Early Tax Refund Advance loan at any participating Jackson Hewitt office, as well as company-branded kiosk locations within Walmart. If approved, Jackson Hewitt clients can opt for the advance to be placed on a prepaid card for immediate use or depositing the funds directly into a bank account.

Appointments at participating Jackson Hewitt locations can be easily made online at jacksonhewitt.com. Clients should bring a recent paystub, and a government-issued ID when meeting with a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro to determine eligibility. If approved, clients can receive $300, $500, $1,000, or $1,500 from the Early Tax Refund Advance loan, terms and finance charges apply. Additionally, clients can apply for Jackson Hewitt's Tax Refund Advance loan, which will be available starting January 2, 2026, and has loan amounts of $500, $750, $1,000, $1,500, $2,500, and $3,500.

For more information about the Early Tax Refund Advance loan available at participating Jackson Hewitt locations, visit jacksonhewitt.com/refund-advance. To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt.com.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

Terms and Conditions:

The Early Tax Refund Advance (ETRA) is a loan secured by, and paid back with, your tax refund and is offered by First Century Bank, N.A. Loan amounts are determined by your expected federal refund, less authorized fees, and underwriting. Loan amounts are $300, $500, $1,000, and $1,500. To be eligible for the $1,500 ETRA loan, your expected federal refund, less authorized fees, must be at least $5,000. Most approved applicants get $300. ETRA loan is subject to underwriting and approval. Loan proceeds are typically available on the same day of approval, if disbursed on a prepaid card offered at Jackson Hewitt offices, or in 1-5 business days with direct deposit. Terms and restrictions apply. For details visit jacksonhewitt.com/loans. Jackson Hewitt is a Rhode Island Licensed Loan Broker and holds other relevant licenses for the locations where this product is offered. If approved, a finance charge applies except for residents of CT and NE.

The Money Today Guarantee is only available to clients who (i) are approved for an Early Tax Refund Advance loan; and (ii) elect and are eligible to receive loan funds on a prepaid card. Loan available during hours of operation. Hours vary by location. Loan application must be submitted by 11pm local time. If funds are not credited to the card before 12am local time, Jackson Hewitt will credit $50 within 2 weeks to the client's card if available or provide a $50 eGift card. Fees, terms, and conditions apply to the prepaid card.

Methodology

The opt-in survey was commissioned by Jackson Hewitt between November 24 and December 3, 2025, among 1,022 American adults aged 18 and older, and conducted online by Dynata. Respondents of the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. Just over one thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

