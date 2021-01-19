Jackson Hewitt® Offers $5 Online Tax Prep For 2020-2021 Unemployment Benefit Recipients

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service®, a leading innovator in the tax preparation industry, is offering do-it-yourself tax prep and filing for just $5, including federal and unlimited state returns, to any taxpayer who received unemployment compensation during 2020 or so far in 2021. This promotion for Jackson Hewitt's Online self-service product will begin on January 19, 2021 and end on February 28, 2021.

2020 was a challenging year and Jackson Hewitt is committed to serving hardworking Americans and helping them navigate this unique tax season. Unemployment spared no segment of the population, with more than 60 million Americans collecting unemployment benefits at some point during 2020.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we know our clients have faced many difficulties this year and we want to help those who received unemployment benefits by providing a low-price tax prep and filing option with Jackson Hewitt Online, no matter how complex their taxes," said Euan Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "It's the right thing to do because hard working Americans can't catch a break these days and since the obligation to file taxes has not changed, the least we can do is help manage this cost for those most in need."

While taxpayers who receive unemployment income have been able to take advantage of Jackson Hewitt lowest price options in the past, most clients with unemployment income also have other complexities to their taxes, including freelancer or gig economy work, or tax credits they wanted to claim that required them to be in a different price tier. But this year, anyone who received unemployment benefits, even if they at some point held a part- or full-time job, are eligible for this special pricing promotion.

Jackson Hewitt has set up a simple online process to receive this special promotional price. Taxpayers who believe they are eligible can visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/online-unemployed to submit their email address and receive a unique promotional code. Then, after creating an account or logging into Jackson Hewitt Online's web-based tax prep application, they simply complete their tax return and enter their promo code before checkout. Clients should make sure to include their 1099-G income or mark their profession as unemployed, if appropriate.

No matter what a taxpayer's tax situation is this year, Jackson Hewitt Online makes it easy for taxpayers to feel confident filing their taxes on their own. That means one low price for all other filers of $25 for federal returns and $49 for unlimited state returns, backed by Jackson Hewitt's 100% Accuracy Guarantee(1), Maximum Refund Guarantee(2), and Satisfaction Guarantee(3). For more information visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Jackson Hewitt Media Contact

[email protected]

Terms and Conditions

Offer valid on tax preparation fees only and on no other product or service. May not be combined with any other offer, discount, or promotional price. Use your coupon code prior to filing to receive promotional pricing Limited time offer. Coupon code may only be used once. Offer expires 2/28/21. Promo Code: varies.

1 With 100% Accuracy Guaranteed, if there is an error in our online software calculations, we will cover penalties and interest (but not return prep and filing fees). Terms and conditions apply. See www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online/ for details.

2 Maximum refund guaranteed or receive your tax preparation fee back if you are entitled to a larger refund amount or must pay a smaller tax due amount using a tax preparation method other than Jackson Hewitt Online (other product and service fees excluded). Federal returns only. Same tax facts must apply. You must file an amended return with another paid tax preparation company and/or online provider by April 15, 2021 and submit your claim no later than October 15, 2021 with proof that the IRS accepted the positions taken on the amended return. Terms and conditions apply. See www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online/ for details.

3 With Satisfaction Guarantee, if you don't file, we'll refund any tax prep fees paid. Terms and conditions apply. See www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online/ for details.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacksonhewitt.com

