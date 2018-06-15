Jackson Hewitt® Offers Free 2019 Tax Reform Preview and Refund Recheck to all Taxpayers

"It's always important to do a review, but this year it is essential," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer of Jackson Hewitt. "It's our job to look at your unique and individual whole tax picture and show you where the new tax law will most likely impact you and help you avoid any surprises. With so many changes, there's a lot of uncertainty for many taxpayers, including those who withhold the right amount of money each paycheck."

A recent Jackson Hewitt survey found that 72% of respondents had not updated their paycheck withholdings since the IRS updated the withholding tables. The new tables were not released until early February, meaning that taxpayers or their employers' payroll systems could be using incorrect numbers, which might affect their tax burden.

Free Refund Recheck

Taxpayers who used a different tax preparer or tax software can bring their most recent tax return to Jackson Hewitt and a tax pro will check to see if the filer missed any credits or deductions.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we're working hard for hard-working taxpayers to make sure clients get every credit and deduction available to them," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "Whether it's through our quality tax preparation, innovative products and services, or with free promotions that prepare them for next year's complicated tax reform or rechecking last year's work – we dig deep to get taxpayers more."

Both promotional offers are available through July 31, 2018 at participating locations.

Visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator to locate the nearest Jackson Hewitt office or call 1 (800) 234-1040 to find out how a tax circumstance has changed, or to have last year's tax return rechecked.

About Refund Recheck

Not all tax return reviews will result in additional money from a taxing authority. Valid for returns filed within the last year. Fees apply to file a corrected or amended return.

About 2019 Tax Reform Preview

Tax return filing may differ from tax preview based upon changes to your personal information and/or updated IRS guidance.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Methodology

The Jackson Hewitt survey was conducted online by ResearchNow from April 10-12, 2018, among 1,229 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand two hundred twenty-nine complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-hewitt-offers-free-2019-tax-reform-preview-and-refund-recheck-to-all-taxpayers-300666639.html

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Related Links

http://www.JacksonHewitt.com

