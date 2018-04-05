Jackson Hewitt® Reminds Taxpayers the IRS Has $1.1 Billion in Unclaimed Refunds from 2014

"The IRS offers a three-year window for filing a federal tax return and for the 2014 tax year the cut-off date is right around the corner," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer of Jackson Hewitt. "In addition to the money that taxpayers may be owed, they may also qualify for refundable tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit worth as much as $6,143, Child Tax Credit, and American Opportunity Credit which can increase your refund. That money is just waiting to be claimed. If you haven't filed for 2014, spend the time now because it will become property of the U.S. Treasury after April 17."

There are taxpayers in all 50 states who are potentially owed refunds from previous years. For taxpayers who think that they had too little income to require filing, there is a good chance that money was withheld that may now be available to them as a refund. Taxpayers will not incur any late filing penalty and will be able to receive their refund if they file a return by April 17, 2018. Jackson Hewitt reminds taxpayers that their refund checks may be held if they haven't filed their 2015 and 2016 returns, so they should file those as well.

To find an office near you, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com/OfficeLocator.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-hewitt-reminds-taxpayers-the-irs-has-11-billion-in-unclaimed-refunds-from-2014-300625159.html

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacksonhewitt.com

