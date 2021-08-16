Jackson Hewitt® Seeking New Franchisees Nationwide, Reduces Franchise Fees

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service®, the second largest tax preparation service in the country, announced it's seeking new franchisees and has reduced initial franchise fees for new start-up and current franchisees looking to purchase new territories ahead of the upcoming tax filing season.

"We're looking to expand our national presence by adding franchise businesses to the Jackson Hewitt family who have a passion for customer service and experience in multi-unit retail operations," said Kevin Shen, Franchise Sales Vice President at Jackson Hewitt. "We hope that by reducing our fees to open new franchise locations, we'll bring Jackson Hewitt to more neighborhoods and provide even more hardworking Americans access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds."

Jackson Hewitt has reduced its initial franchise fee for start-ups to as low as $7,500. Existing franchisees also have access to reduced initial franchise fees, ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 for a storefront territory and no fee for a Walmart-only territory. In addition to the reduced fees, the company has territories available for purchase in all states.

"We've offered franchise opportunities for more than three decades and are annually recognized as a top low-cost franchise," said Shen. "Now is the perfect time for entrepreneurs who are looking to be a part of a well-known brand that has a scalable business model in an industry that continues to provide valuable services, premium partnerships, and exclusive products that are desired by taxpayers nationwide."

Interested franchise businesses don't have to have financial or tax-related experience to open a Jackson Hewitt franchise location. The company offers franchisees a comprehensive support package, including a variety of marketing support like co-op and regional advertising, email marketing, newsletters, advertising templates, SEO, social media, and website development. The tax preparation company also provides new franchisees grand opening support, site selection, company-wide conventions and meetings, field operations support, and proprietary software.

Most Jackson Hewitt offices are independently owned and operated. For more information about franchise opportunities with Jackson Hewitt and to learn more about the company, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/own-a-franchise.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: CA, HI, IL, IN, MD, MI, MN, NY, ND, OR, RI, SD, VA, WA, and WI. Jackson Hewitt will not offer residents of these states a franchise unless and until Jackson Hewitt has complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in that jurisdiction. NY Residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law. MN File No. F-7505

