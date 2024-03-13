Event Attendees Can Receive Free Premium Coffee, Tax Tips and More

at 30 markets before Tax Day

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The deadline to file taxes is just around the corner and Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® is serving up a jolt of java to help perk up tax filers across the country as part of a nationwide coffee truck tour. Two Jackson "Brewitt" coffee trucks are traversing the country to visit more than 30 markets now through April 12, 2024.

Jackson Hewitt serves up "gold brew" as part of nationwide Brewitt coffee truck tour, event attendees can receive free premium coffee, tax tips, and more at 30 markets before Tax Day

Brewitt event attendees can sip on free "Gold Brew" premium coffee drinks or choose regular hot or iced coffee while supplies last. A Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro will also be onsite to offer free tax tips, answer questions and schedule appointments. Attendees will also receive Jackson Hewitt-branded swag, such as reusable insulated shopping bags and a coffee tumbler while supplies last.

West Coast Schedule: East Coast Schedule: - March 8: Minneapolis, Minnesota - March 8: Saint Paul, Minnesota - March 11 and 12: Denver, Colorado - March 10: St. Louis, Missouri - March 13: Colorado Springs, Colorado - March 12: Louisville, Kentucky - March 17 and 18: Las Vegas, Nevada - March 14 and 15: Nashville, Tennessee - March 21, 22, and 23: Los Angeles, California - March 17: Knoxville, Tennessee - March 26: Phoenix, Arizona - March 20 and 21: Atlanta, Georgia - March 29 and 30, April 1 and 2: Irving/Arlington/Fort Worth/Dallas, Texas - March 23: Tampa, Florida - April 3: Waco, Texas - March 24 and 25: Orlando, Florida - April 6 and 7: Houston, Texas - March 28: Charlotte, North Carolina - April 9: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - March 29: Raleigh, North Carolina - April 10: Tulsa, Oklahoma - April 1: Richmond, Virginia - April 12: Kansas City, Missouri - April 2: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

- April 4: New York City, New York

- April 6: Cleveland, Ohio

- April 7: Columbus, Ohio

- April 9: Indianapolis, Indiana

- April 11 and 12: Chicago, Illinois

"We've launched the Brewitt fueled by Jackson Hewitt tour to travel nationwide and visit local communities. Our purpose is to share a free cup of great cup of coffee (sprinkled with some fun!) and also offer helpful tax tips with supporting resources to people ahead of the Tax Day deadline," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "With the Brewitt Tour, we are offering support and guidance to our current clients, as well as meeting new people who need tax filing assistance."

According to the latest report from the IRS, there are still millions of Americans left to file. In addition, the IRS shared those qualified for a refund are seeing a 5.1% increase compared to this time last year. With bigger refunds being processed, and waiting lines guaranteed to get longer with less than 45 days left until Tax Day, the recommendation is to file now and not wait.

The two Brewitt trucks will make multiple stops within each of the designated markets and people should check out Jackson Hewitt's website and follow the company's social media channels to find where they might be next. Look for the Brewitt coffee trucks at local Jackson Hewitt offices with the colorful, fully wrapped vehicles handing out free coffee and helping late-season filers make an appointment with a local Tax Pro.

For more information about the Brewitt coffee truck tour and other tax tips, visit jacksonhewitt.com . To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator .

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry with a mission to provide its hardworking clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.