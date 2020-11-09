Jackson Hewitt Survey Provides Insight into Taxpayer Reasons for Ignoring Tax Letters and Notices

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Jackson Hewitt® Tax Debt Resolution Service survey, conducted by Dynata, gives insight into why some taxpayers ignore tax-related letters or notices. 22% of the survey's respondents have ignored a letter or notice from the IRS or State Tax Authority, and 32% of that group state that they were too overwhelmed or scared to respond, 32% say they didn't know how to respond, and 30% state that they didn't have the money to pay.

"While any letter or notice from the IRS can seem scary, the worst thing to do is ignore a notice," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "Taxpayers should know that even if they aren't able to pay immediately, there are options to resolve a tax debt. With our Tax Debt Resolution service, we want to relieve these worries and show taxpayers their options for dealing with a tax debt."

Jackson Hewitt Tax Debt Resolution Service is available year-round to clients in select states who have received a notice from the IRS or a state tax office stating that they owe money. Jackson Hewitt can assist clients who are affected by wage garnishment, tax liens and levies, or have not filed tax returns. In as little as one business day, Jackson Hewitt can help clients get relief from IRS notices and letters, suspend collection activities, and request a hold on wage garnishments, including tax liens and levies.

The survey also found that there is heightened concern about being audited this year. 20% of respondents stated that they are more concerned this year that they will be audited by the IRS.

"IRS audits impact about one million taxpayers each year, and there will likely be more focus on audits and collections with the IRS enforcement budget increasing, "added Steber.

Other key findings from the survey include:

Of those who have been in tax debt, 25% say the tax debt occurred because they were audited

Of those in tax debt, 42% are ages 25-39, 29% are ages 40-54, 16% are ages 18-24, and only 11% are over the age of 55

36% of people have received a letter or notice from the IRS or State, and of those who did receive a letter or notice, 55% are men, 35% are ages 55 and older, and 27% earn over $100,000 per year

per year Of those who have ignored a letter or notice from the IRS or State, 32% state that they didn't know how to respond, 32% state that they were too overwhelmed or scared to respond, and 30% state that they didn't have the money to pay

Taxpayers said that if they were to owe tax debt, 45% would need to set up a payment plan, 6% wouldn't be able to pay and would ignore the notices, and 49% would opt to pay in full

For more information about Jackson Hewitt Tax Debt Resolution Service, visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-debt-resolution-services or call 855-559-6960 for a free consultation.

Methodology:

The Jackson Hewitt Tax Debt Resolution Service survey was conducted online by Dynata September 24–25, 2020 among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

