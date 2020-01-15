Jackson Kelly's Pittsburgh Office Focuses on Tech & Data with New Hires

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Kelly PLLC welcomes Jason L. Ott, Counsel, and Derrick Maultsby, Consultant, to the Pittsburgh office. These additions will spearhead the Firm's Tech & Data practice group out of the Pittsburgh office, which recently moved to the historic Union Trust Building downtown.

Jason L. Ott leads the Tech & Data practice group. He consults with clients on a daily business and counsels them regarding corporate formation, corporate governance, data hygiene, regulatory compliance, FinTech, technology transactions and deal support, and data privacy and security matters. Jason also has extensive experience in representing clients in commercial bankruptcy matters and assisting lenders in loan due diligence, documentation, and facilitation, including distressed asset funding and subsequent workout and debt collection involving real estate and hard asset-based lending. He is a graduate of Duquesne University School of Law and Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University.

Derrick L. Maultsby, Jr. is a consultant for the Firm focusing on Data Privacy, Corporate Compliance, Corporate Consultation, and Emerging Technology Regulation. He has a strong network in the tech sector, both in the Pittsburgh area and nationally, which enables him to connect many individuals and businesses in that sector with an emphasis on growth and relationship building for his clients. Derrick has guided numerous companies through compliance under the General Data Protection Regulation and various other data privacy laws. In addition to his role at Jackson Kelly PLLC, Derrick is a 3L at the Duquesne University School of Law.



Supporting Quotes

"We are excited to welcome Jason and Derrick to the Firm. They have an established reputation among the regional tech community, and we look forward to seeing them fulfill their innovative and aspirational goals in this growing area of law," Michael P. Leahey, Managing Member of Jackson Kelly's Pittsburgh office stated.

Ellen Cappellanti, Managing Member of Jackson Kelly adds, "The Firm is eager to really nurture our Tech & Data practice group, and as we have seen, Pittsburgh is paving the way for both tech and data startups as well as more established entities through a dynamic business ecosystem."

The Jackson Kelly Pittsburgh office recently moved to the newly renovated Union Trust Building. The 500,000 square-foot building takes up an entire city block and still contains a 400-seat theater, arcade shopping level, and an inspiring 150-foot high stained-glass atrium. New amenities as part of a $100-million renovation include the 5,000-square-foot gym designed around the building's steel trusses and a state-of-the-art 70-seat presentation room.

