Jackson Nurse Professionals Earns Dual Honors from ClearlyRated: The 2020 Best of Staffing Client Award and 2020 Best of Staffing Talent Award

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Nurse Professionals, a Workforce Solutions Partner that specializes in the placement of registered nurses in travel jobs nationwide, today announced that it has earned two ClearlyRated honors – the 2020 Best of Staffing Client Award and the 2020 Best of Staffing Talent Award – for providing superior service to both its clients and candidates. The company received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10, out of 10, from 90 percent of its clients and nearly 80 percent of its placed job candidates, figures that are significantly higher than the industry averages of 24 percent and 45 percent respectively.

Awarded in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"The commitment and critical roles that today's nurses play in going the extra mile and caring for patients across our nation has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bill Morgan, president of Jackson Nurse Professionals. "These awards speak to the confidence of both our nursing professionals and the healthcare facilities they serve as we continue the important work of ensuring every patient who needs care can get it, regardless of when or where they are."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," added ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com/solutions.



About Jackson Nurse Professionals

Providing holistic nurse staffing and talent acquisition solutions for travel nurse staffing to hospitals, outpatient clinics, senior nursing facilities and home health clients since 2006, Jackson Nurse Professionals partners with over 400 healthcare facilities every year to ensure continuity of care and quick coverage. Providing a national talent pool of RNs in key specialties and environments of care, Jackson Nurse Professionals is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies, ranked 4th in the nation for Healthcare Staffing and impacting 7 million patients nationwide. Learn more at www.jacksonnursing.com.

SOURCE Jackson Nurse Professionals