Jackson Nurse Professionals Named a Finalist for Best Overall Travel Nurse Agency by The Gypsy Nurse

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Nurse Professionals, a travel nurse staffing agency that specializes in the placement of registered nurses in travel jobs nationwide, today announced that it has been named one of the nation's best travel nurse agencies by The Gypsy Nurse. With one of the highest aggregated scores across four specific award areas, the company was one of three finalists in the Best Overall Travel Nurse Agency category in the Gypsy Nurse Agency Evaluation Survey. Additionally, Jackson Nurse Professionals earned a spot as a finalist in each of the other award categories: Most Loyal Agency, Best Assignment Concierge Agency, Most Traveler-Centric Benefits Agency, and the Best Career Accelerator Agency.

The annual Gypsy Nurse Agency Evaluation Survey is the most comprehensive travel nursing agency evaluation in the industry. Based on ratings from thousands of travel nurses, it evaluates more than 100 agencies from across the county on key performance areas that the travel nurse community has indicated matter most when choosing to work for a travel nurse staffing firm.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the premier travel nursing agencies in the country, particularly in a year that nurses have been in exceptionally high demand amid the challenges of COVID-19," said Bill Morgan, president of Jackson Nurse Professionals. "This distinction is especially meaningful because it was voted on by the amazing travel nurses that we have the privilege of serving every day. We take care of these nurses both personally and professionally so they can focus on the critical work of ensuring every patient who needs care can get it, regardless of where they are."

About The Gypsy Nurse

The Gypsy Nurse is dedicated to providing powerful tools, information and social connectivity to our community of travel nurses. The Gypsy Nurse is the #1 travel nursing community in the industry, serving thousands of travel nurses daily. The Gypsy Nurse helps nurses find travel nurse jobs, evaluate agencies, locate housing, access online career resources, and connect with travel nursing friends and colleagues across multiple digital platforms.

About Jackson Nurse Professionals

Delivering holistic travel nurse staffing solutions to hospitals, outpatient clinics, senior nursing facilities and home health clients since 2006, Jackson Nurse Professionals partners with over 500 healthcare facilities every year to ensure continuity of care and quick coverage. Providing a national talent pool of RNs in key specialties and environments of care, Jackson Nurse Professionals is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies, a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm that serves more than ten million patients each year. Learn more at www.jacksonnursing.com.

