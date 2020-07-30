Jackson Pharmacy Professionals Wins Two "Best of Staffing" Awards from ClearlyRated

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Pharmacy Professionals – a pharmacy-exclusive staffing agency that connects highly skilled candidates to pharmacy settings across the country, offering customizable workforce solutions to pharmaceutical providers, including contract, temp-to-hire, direct placement and PRN needs, along with executive and managed services – a today announced that it has earned two ClearlyRated honors, the 2020 Best of Staffing Client Award and the 2020 Best of Staffing Talent Award, for providing superior service to both its clients and candidates. The company received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10, out of 10, from 79 percent of its clients, scoring more than three times higher than the industry average. Its placed job candidates also rated the company significantly higher than the industry average.

Awarded in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Pharmacists continue to be a critical part of the healthcare supply chain, not only dispensing life-saving medications but also increasingly serving as medical educators and advisors for patients," said Scott L'Heureux, president of Jackson Healthcare's nurse and allied health group, which includes Jackson Pharmacy Professionals. "These awards reinforce the role we play as trusted partners to our clients, and our commitment to placing the nation's best and brightest pharmacy specialists to work whenever and wherever they're needed."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," added ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

