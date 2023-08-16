Jackson State University Communications named 2023 PRNEWS Platinum Awards finalist for Jacksonian Magazine

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Division of University Communications at Jackson State University (JSU) is a finalist for the prestigious 2023 PRNEWS Platinum Awards for the second consecutive year. The awards ceremony takes place Wednesday, Oct. 18, in New York City.

The Division of University Communications at JSU has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2023 PRNEWS Platinum Awards for the “JSU is the Future” Spring 2022 Jacksonian Magazine. The alumni publication highlights the division’s public relations efforts to share the ongoing contributions of the robust and gifted JSU community. The awards ceremony takes place Wednesday, Oct. 18, in New York City.

"This honor speaks to the dedication and high-quality work our Division of University Communications produces. It is a further testament to their elevation of the JSU brand by sharing the outstanding achievements of our faculty, staff, students and alumni," said Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony, Ph.D. "I'd like to thank all involved in this process for their commitment to telling the JSU story as we build upon our rich legacy of student success and academic excellence."

The award submission for the "JSU is the Future" Spring 2023 Jacksonian Magazine highlights the division's public relations efforts to share the ongoing contributions of the robust JSU community with university stakeholders and its consummate alumni, current and future. The Jacksonian Magazine is the university's bi-annual alumni print and online publication, which recently began producing two yearly issues due to increased demand.

"This recognition places Jackson State University shoulder-to-shoulder with esteemed national firms and global brands, underscoring the exceptional creativity and strategic prowess of our team," said Alonda Thomas, chief communications officer and associate vice president of marketing and communications. "We'd like to thank our colleagues in the Division of Institutional Advancement for their partnership in using this publication to shine a spotlight on our outstanding alumni, accomplished faculty and talented students."

For over two decades, the Platinum Awards have been hailed as one of the most coveted competitions in the communications space. More than 200 judges narrowed the 1,000+ entries received this year to a list of roughly 300 finalists. JSU is recognized in the External Publication category.

"Being named a finalist for the Platinum Awards is a distinction that further cements Jackson State University as a remarkable institution, devoted to fortifying the academic experiences of our extraordinary students, faculty and staff," said Director of Public Relations Rachel James-Terry. "I sincerely appreciate the recognition and am honored to collaborate with such a talented team of individuals who go above and beyond to amplify and celebrate JSU."

About Jackson State University

Jackson State University, founded in 1877, is a historically black, high research activity university located in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi. Officially designated as Mississippi's Urban University, Jackson State continues to enhance the state, nation and world through comprehensive economic development, healthcare, technological and educational initiatives.

