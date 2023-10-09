Jackson State University Development Foundation announces new officers, incoming members

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jackson State University Development Foundation (JSUDF) announces the incoming members for the board of directors.

"I am elated to collaborate with so many professionals who are working to serve our institution by supporting the academic development of our students," said JSUDF Board Chair Guyna 'Gee' Johnson. "We are committed to the 50+ year mission, are focused on increasing our partnerships with corporate sponsors and individual donors, and are dedicated to creating targeted initiatives that will lead to a substantial increase in the JSUDF endowment and alumni giving. We continue aligning our strategic plan with that of the university, and our efforts support the financial stability of the university, create an avenue for social mobility of our students, and underpin the pathway for the long-term sustainability of Jackson State University. "

New members beginning inaugural terms are:

Antoine Anderson of Jackson, Miss. He earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a certificate in community lending from The Mississippi School of Banking. He is the first vice president - Jackson at BankPlus.

Kimberly Blasingame of Houston, Texas. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Jackson State University, and MBA in finance from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. She is director of Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion for CenterPoint Energy.

Rhea Bishop, Ph.D. of Battle Creek, Mich. She earned her bachelor's degree in urban affairs, master's degree in public policy and administration, and doctorate in education leadership from Jackson State University. She is director of Mississippi and New Orleans Programing at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Tarita Davis of Houston, Texas. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Jackson State University. She is chief executive officer of TBD Prime Consulting, LLC.

Jason Dean, Ph.D., of Madison, Miss. He earned a bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of Southern Mississippi and a doctorate in education from the University of Mississippi. He is senior vice president of Path Company.

LaSonya Hall, Ph.D. of Memphis, Tenn. She earned her B.S. from Jackson State University, a master's in public administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and her Ph.D. from the University of Mississippi. She is deputy chief administrative officer for Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County Government.

Joyce Wade Hamme, M.D. of Jackson, Miss. She earned her bachelor's degree from Jackson State University and her medical degree from the University of Mississippi. She is the owner of Tri-County Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic.

Major General (Ret.) Reuben Jones of Jackson, Miss. He earned his bachelor's degree from Jackson State University, a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, and a master's degree in administration from Central Michigan University. He served as the 63rd Adjutant General of the Army.

Rev. Kevin Murriel, Ph.D. of Atlanta, Ga. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Jackson State University, a Master of Divinity degree from Emory University, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Duke University. He is senior pastor of Cascade United Methodist Church.

LeMia Jenkins Thompson, Ph.D. of San Francisco, Calif. She earned her bachelor's degree in public relations from Tougaloo College, a Master of Public Health from George Washington University, and a doctorate in education from the University of Mississippi. She is the chief public affairs & sustainability officer at Pinterest.

Ashley Wicks, J.D. of Jackson, Miss. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and Master of Public Administration from Jackson State University, and her juris doctorate from Tulane University. She is a tax attorney with Butler Snow, LLP.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Donna R. Williams of Vicksburg, Miss. She earned her bachelor's degree in computer science from Jackson State University, her MBA in information technology and military management from Touro University, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. She served her Nation honorably as an army engineer officer for 32 years (27 active).

Ashley Varnado of Charlotte, N.C. She earned her bachelor's degree in finance from Jackson State University and a master's degree in business administration from Mississippi State University. She is managing director of philanthropic market executive at Bank of America Private Bank.

The 2023-24 Officers for the Foundation Board are:

Guyna 'Gee' Johnson, Esq. of Chicago, Ill., serves as board chair. She earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Jackson State University, and a Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. She is head of Global Fund Ratings at S&P Global.

Reginald G. Devaul of Missouri City, Texas, serves as vice board chair. He earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Jackson State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans. He is a first level leader structuring advisor for BP.

Derek Polk of Flora, Miss., serves as treasurer. He earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from Jackson State University, a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Mississippi State University, and his MBA from Belhaven University. He is the director of Paint & Fascia Operations for Nissan North America, Canton.

Robert E. Kelly of Birmingham, Ala., serves as secretary. He is the CEO of Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline & Kelly Road Construction.

Major General (Ret.) Reuben Jones of Jackson, Miss., serves as parliamentarian.

Additionally, JSUDF has established a new advisory board. The new advisory board members are: Howard Catchings, Brigadier General (Ret.) Robert Crear, Debra McGee, and Darryl Pilate.

The mission of the Jackson State University Development Foundation is to work collaboratively to secure financial resources to support its student scholarships, the endowment, faculty/staff development, annual fund, and other institutional priorities. For more information, please visit https://sites.jsums.edu/jsudf/.

