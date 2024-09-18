Jackson State University named 2024 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader by the U.S. Department of State

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University is proud to be named as a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader for 2024. Each year, the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognizes the strong engagement of select HBCUs with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government's flagship international academic exchange program.

Dr. Marcus L. Thompson, 13th President of Jackson State University (Charles A. Smith/University Communications)

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a 2024 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader. This distinction reflects the academic prowess of our faculty, staff and students, who advance our international outreach. As we continue to expand our footprint, it further reaffirms our commitment to generate intercultural awareness and prepare our scholars to make a meaningful impact on the world. We thank the U.S. Department of State for this acknowledgment," said Jackson State President Marcus L. Thompson, Ph.D.

Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders demonstrate noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and promote Fulbright program opportunities on campus. The initiative encourages administrators, faculty and students at HBCUs to engage with Fulbright. It also highlights the strength of HBCUs as a destination for international students and scholars and showcases their deep intellectual traditions and proud history to audiences abroad. Jackson State was also named a Fulbright leader in 2023, 2020 and 2019.

In 2023, Rico Chapman, Ph.D., dean of the College of Liberal Arts at JSU, was named a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award recipient. Chapman traveled to South Africa over the summer to continue his research surrounding a comparative study of contemporary student activism in the United States and South Africa, assessing popular movements such as the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. and movements held by South African students, such as the "Fees Must Fall" movement.

"Being recognized as a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader is an honor and a testament to our commitment to fostering global engagement and academic excellence. This distinction highlights the dedication of our faculty, students, and staff in advancing cross-cultural understanding and leadership worldwide," said Pamala Heard, Ph.D., director of Honors Student Services and Activities at JSU. "At Jackson State University, we believe in the transformative power of international education, and this recognition reinforces our mission to cultivate future leaders who are prepared to make a meaningful impact nationally and globally."

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange program. Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and in all fields the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges. Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations worldwide also provide direct and indirect support to the program.

Scott Weinhold, senior bureau official for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), announces the 19 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders, commending their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program. "On behalf of President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, I'm pleased to congratulate the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders for 2024. Historically Black Colleges and Universities are vital contributors to America's higher education community. They are dedicated institutions working to develop the leaders of tomorrow."

The Fulbright Program implements a wide range of initiatives to ensure that its participants reflect all aspects of the diversity of U.S. society and societies abroad. To achieve this goal, the program collaborates with external stakeholders, including the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Mobility International, and Diversity Abroad, among many others.

Learn more about the Fulbright Program at https://fulbrightprogram.org , including information about Fulbright's efforts to further DEIA within the program and about the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders initiative.

