Jackson State University receives National Academy of Inventors' Founders Award: A notable first for HBCUs and Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University (JSU) proudly announces its historic recognition as the recipient of the prestigious Founders Award from the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). This achievement makes JSU the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the first institution in Mississippi to be honored.

The Founder's Award is presented to institutions significantly contributing to NAI's success by enhancing its reach, promoting access and diversity, and demonstrating a commitment to innovation and invention.

Dr. Almesha Campbell, Assistant Vice President of JSU's Division of Research and Economic Development, accepts the NAI Award on behalf of JSU

"This award is a testament to the impactful research and innovation of our faculty, staff, and students. Being the first HBCU and the first institution in Mississippi to receive this honor highlights JSU's leadership in invention and ingenuity," said President Dr. Marcus L. Thompson. "This recognition further underscores our dedication to academic excellence, economic development, and societal progress. It is a significant milestone not just for JSU, but for all Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the state of Mississippi."

Jackson State's journey with NAI began as a charter member in February 2011. The university's dedication to innovation has been consistently recognized, with multiple faculty members inducted as NAI fellows. Dr. Ernest Izevbigie was the first, inducted in 2012 during the inaugural conference in Tampa, Florida.

At that time, Izevbigie had earned two patents, including one for a Nigerian herbal shrub formula he created called Veronica amygdalina, or bitter leaf. His research led to the formation of the JSU-initiated company EdoBotanics, which sells dietary supplements to boost the immune system and help with the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. The government of Nigeria gave the company its approval to manufacture and sell the dietary capsules in the country.

"JSU's membership in the National Academy of Inventors has been pivotal in fostering innovation and research translation among JSU faculty, empowering them to transform ideas into solutions for societal impact. We are excited to have received the Founders Award and will continue to engage with NAI and similar organizations to promote the inventions of our faculty," said Dr. Almesha Campbell, Assistant Vice President of JSU's Division of Research and Economic Development.

Dr. Kamal Ali , a professor of electrical and computer engineering, was inducted in 2017 for making vital contributions to the invention of Hardware in the Loop Simulator for autopilots.

In 2019, Dr. Danuta Leszczynska was inducted after earning a 2018 medical patent on technology to eliminate inflammation and infection in patients whose artificial implants become brittle and start chipping. The inventions of these faculty members have significantly impacted quality of life, economic development and societal welfare.

Dr. Felix Okojie further elevated JSU's role in NAI by serving on the Board of Directors from 2013-2014, reinforcing the university's commitment to the organization.

Campbell, who accepted the award on behalf of the university, has been engaged with NAI since 2011 and was inducted as an honorary member in 2022. JSU Innovation Program Manager Latane Brackett also received the designation in 2023 for his significant contributions to the innovation ecosystem.

As one of the NAI's Charter Member Institutions, Jackson State University has been an unwavering champion of the academy, playing an integral role in supporting its mission since the NAI's inception.

About Jackson State University

Jackson State University, founded in 1877, is a historically black, high research activity university located in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi. Jackson State's nurturing academic environment challenges individuals to change lives through teaching, research and service. Officially designated as Mississippi's Urban University, Jackson State continues to enhance the state, nation and world through comprehensive economic development, healthcare, technological and educational initiatives. The only public university in metropolitan Jackson, Jackson State is located near downtown, with four satellite locations throughout the area. For more information, visit www.jsums.edu .

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society.

