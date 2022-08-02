Jackson State University Welcomes Cohort 19 of the Executive Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education Program

Aug 02, 2022, 08:00 ET
JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the Jackson State University College of Education and Human Development welcomes the 19th cohort to the Executive Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education program. The dynamic group of 17 working professionals will participate in a rigorous two-year research program to assume senior leadership roles in post-secondary institutions.
"Admittance into the Jackson State University's Executive Ph.D. program is highly sought after due to the elevated quality of our academic courses, hands-on faculty training, and notable placement success upon graduation," says Executive Director Walter Brown, Ed.D. "Each year the caliber of applicants continues grow, making it more and more challenging to narrow down the list and select those who will be a best match from the program. This year's cohort includes members who have demonstrated a passion for working with diverse communities in higher education, and who aspire to serve in greater leadership roles at the post-secondary level."
Despite the impact of the pandemic and the great resignation on job satisfaction in academia, Brown believes many executives still aspire to work in higher education to carry out the mission of service that historically black colleges and universities uphold.
"Academic burnout is still a reality across the country, however, there is a strong wave of up-and-coming executives who aspire to become the next generation of transformative leaders. The Jackson State University Executive Ph.D. program has developed a strong track-record for producing university presidents, provosts and other cabinet level officers. Based on the interest in our program, I'm confident we'll continue to see new faces stepping up to carry the torch over time," says Brown.
The members of Cohort 19 include:
Ryan Barr; Niles, Michigan
Jarrod Benjamin; Denham Springs, Louisiana
Tish Bullard; Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Louis Cook; Bay Spring, Mississippi
Passion Cutley; Jackson, Mississippi
Essence Davis; Ridgeland, Mississippi
Amanda Dear-Jones; Clarksdale, Mississippi
DeSean Dyson; Jackson, Mississippi
Corey Edmonds; Charlotte, North Carolina
Cara Guilbeau; Port Allen, Louisiana
Percy Henry; Tallahassee, Florida
Rosaline McCoy; Jackson, Mississippi
Pharen Nelson-Burkett; Madison, Mississippi
Acquanetta Parrot; Itta Bena, Mississippi
Sydnei Patton; Nashville, Tennessee
Patricia Swinton; Little Rock, Arkansas
Alonda Thomas; Brandon, Mississippi
For more information about the JSU Executive Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education program, visit https://www.jsums.edu/ephd/.
