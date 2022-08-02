Jackson State University Welcomes Cohort 19 of the Executive Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education Program

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the Jackson State University College of Education and Human Development welcomes the 19th cohort to the Executive Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education program. The dynamic group of 17 working professionals will participate in a rigorous two-year research program to assume senior leadership roles in post-secondary institutions.

"Admittance into the Jackson State University's Executive Ph.D. program is highly sought after due to the elevated quality of our academic courses, hands-on faculty training, and notable placement success upon graduation," says Executive Director Walter Brown, Ed.D. "Each year the caliber of applicants continues grow, making it more and more challenging to narrow down the list and select those who will be a best match from the program. This year's cohort includes members who have demonstrated a passion for working with diverse communities in higher education, and who aspire to serve in greater leadership roles at the post-secondary level."

Despite the impact of the pandemic and the great resignation on job satisfaction in academia, Brown believes many executives still aspire to work in higher education to carry out the mission of service that historically black colleges and universities uphold.

"Academic burnout is still a reality across the country, however, there is a strong wave of up-and-coming executives who aspire to become the next generation of transformative leaders. The Jackson State University Executive Ph.D. program has developed a strong track-record for producing university presidents, provosts and other cabinet level officers. Based on the interest in our program, I'm confident we'll continue to see new faces stepping up to carry the torch over time," says Brown.

The members of Cohort 19 include:

Ryan Barr; Niles, Michigan

Jarrod Benjamin; Denham Springs, Louisiana

Tish Bullard; Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Louis Cook; Bay Spring, Mississippi

Passion Cutley; Jackson, Mississippi

Essence Davis; Ridgeland, Mississippi

Amanda Dear-Jones; Clarksdale, Mississippi

DeSean Dyson; Jackson, Mississippi

Corey Edmonds; Charlotte, North Carolina

Cara Guilbeau; Port Allen, Louisiana

Percy Henry; Tallahassee, Florida

Rosaline McCoy; Jackson, Mississippi

Pharen Nelson-Burkett; Madison, Mississippi

Acquanetta Parrot; Itta Bena, Mississippi

Sydnei Patton; Nashville, Tennessee

Patricia Swinton; Little Rock, Arkansas

Alonda Thomas; Brandon, Mississippi

For more information about the JSU Executive Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education program, visit https://www.jsums.edu/ephd/.

SOURCE Jackson State University