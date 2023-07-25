Jackson State University's 2023 Day of Giving raises over $650,000 for student scholarships

JACKSON, Miss., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University's 9th Day of Giving raised more than $689,000, surpassing its $650,000 fundraising goal for the event, which kicked off on Friday, July 14. The event featured a virtual video presentation themed "B.E.T. on JSU," aka "Black Excellence at Thee."

Jackson State University's 9th Day of Giving event raised more than $689,000, surpassing its $650,000 fundraising goal. (Photo courtesy of Jackson State University)
"Supporting excellence requires a giving spirit, and I deeply thank the Jackson State University community for their extraordinary display of generosity. Your gifts helped us transcend our goal and will assist us in elevating the higher education experience for our students," said JSU Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony, Ph.D. "I cannot express our immense gratitude for our JSU alumni, fans and friends who are so willing to pour back into the university."

Paying homage to the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network, "B.E.T. on JSU" included JSU alumni, faculty, staff and students. There were even celebrity appearances by rapper and Tik-Tok influencer Dear Silas, actor Leon of Five Heartbeats fame, Big Tigger, former host of BET's "Rap City," and Free, one part of the duo Free and AJ, former hosts of BET's 106 & Park.

The engaging and lively content seemed to give viewers the boost needed to push the university over its goal.

"We are excited about exceeding the $650,000 goal for JSU Day of Giving this year. The overall financial support that we have received for Jackson State University for this special fundraiser speaks volumes about the nationwide outpouring of love and support for the university from our alumni and friends! Many heartfelt thanks to everyone who took the time to demonstrate their continued support for our beloved JSU, said Gwen Caples, interim vice president of the Division of Institutional Advancement.

The event was supported by the following top fundraisers. Winners were determined at midnight PST on July 14, 2023.

  • Top Giving Team: Jackson State University National Alumni Association
  • Top Giving Fraternity: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Top Giving Sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • Top Giving Alumni Chapter: Suburban Georgia Alumni Chapter
  • Top Giving States: Mississippi, Georgia, and Texas
  • The Blue State Challenge: Gifts from 36 states

To view the encore of "B.E.T. on JSU," click here.

