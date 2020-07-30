Jackson Therapy Partners Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing Client and 2020 Best of Staffing Talent Awards for Service Excellence

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Therapy Partners, a healthcare staffing leader that specializes in physical therapy, speech language pathology, occupational therapy and allied professions, today announced that it has earned two ClearlyRated honors – the 2020 Best of Staffing Client Award and the 2020 Best of Staffing Talent Award – for providing superior service to both its clients and candidates. This year marked Jackson Therapy Partners' first time participating in the awards program in which it received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10, out of 10, from 88 percent of its clients and more than two-thirds of its placed job candidates, figures that are significantly higher than the industry averages of 24 percent and 45 percent respectively.

Awarded in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We are honored to win not one but two ClearlyRated awards this year during a very challenging time in which so many of our clients and healthcare staff have been focused on serving others amid COVID-19," said Bobbi Henson, president of Jackson Therapy Partners. "Furthering our commitment to matching highly skilled, engaged therapists to the employers that need them, we have expanded the services we offer, while continuing to be solutions-oriented, flexible partners to both our clients and healthcare staff."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," added ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.



About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com/solutions.

About Jackson Therapy Partners

Specializing exclusively in the recruitment and staffing of physical therapists, speech language pathologists, occupational therapists and allied professionals, Jackson Therapy Partners is dedicated to helping healthcare facilities across the United States fill their short- and long-term positions. Built on a simple idea – that talented professionals with a shared purpose can improve the lives of patients, families and communities – its team of therapy staffing experts deliver workforce solutions to more than 1,300 providers across the nation. Jackson Therapy Partners is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies, which is Great Place to Work certified, and is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women, and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials lists. Learn more at www.jacksontherapy.com.

