Jackson Walker Awarded the PracticePro 2023 Diversity Leadership Award

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PracticePro has announced Jackson Walker as the recipient of its 2023 Diversity Leadership Award. Established in 2017, the award highlights law firms and corporate legal departments that are actively working toward a more inclusive and diverse legal profession.

The award was presented on March 3 at PracticePro's Ninth Annual Southern Career Conference and Diversity Reception, which was attended by attorneys and law students from across the country.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Diversity Leadership Award," said Jackson Walker partner and former Diversity & Inclusion Committee Chair, Bruce Ruzinsky. "We will continue to do our part to make a real difference in the legal profession and provide high quality opportunities for underrepresented students."

Jackson Walker has an impressive and long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession. The firm has achieved Mansfield 5.0 Certification Plus status, indicating that it has successfully achieved at least 30% underrepresented lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles. In 2022, Jackson Walker also welcomed its most diverse class of fall associates in the firm's history and was recognized with the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Compass Award for showing a strong commitment to building a more diverse organization and legal profession.

In addition to its internal diversity and inclusion efforts, Jackson Walker heavily invests in pipeline programs like PracticePro.

"Jackson Walker was among the first law firms that sponsored the PracticePro 1L Diversity Scholar Program, which is now in its ninth year," shared PracticePro Founder & CEO, Niki Khoshzamir. "We've trained over 3,500 law students through the Program including almost 400 Scholars."

Additionally, in January 2022, Jackson Walker co-founded the PracticePro Pre-Law Diversity Scholarship to provide underrepresented students with strategic guidance and financial support as they navigate the law school admissions process and prepare for legal careers.

"Jackson Walker has a longstanding relationship with PracticePro, and we were thrilled to partner with them to help launch the Pre-Law Diversity Scholarship last year," said Meghan Pier, Director of Associate Recruiting. "The program will further assist our efforts to recruit, hire, and retain a workforce that is inclusive and representative of our community's diverse demographics."

Past recipients of the PracticePro Diversity Leadership Award have included: Haynes and Boone, LLP; Latham & Watkins, LLP; Google's Legal Summer Institute; and WilmerHale, LLP.

PracticePro is an EdTech social enterprise. Through training, coaching, and scholarships, it strives to make transition to practice easier for new attorneys. For more information, visit www.practicepro.cc.

