Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons Now Available for Same-Day Delivery via Instacart

MERIDIAN, Idaho, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience stores will now offer same-day delivery via Instacart to customers across their network of more than 260 locations. The new delivery service piloted in Jacksons' home region of the Treasure Valley, Idaho in March and April of this year as a way to exceed customer expectations and respond to changing preferences. After seeing high demand and engagement with the service, Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons have expanded the partnership with Instacart across Idaho as well as Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Through Jacksons' and ExtraMile by Jacksons' partnership with Instacart , the leading online grocery platform in North America, customers can shop from thousands of goods to be delivered to their door in as fast as an hour or at a scheduled time of a customer's choosing.

"Our team was excited to see customers experience the ease and efficiency of convenience delivery firsthand in the Treasure Valley," said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores. "So, it made sense to expand the offering to other locations, a feat made possible by our incredible technology team and associates in partnership with Instacart, all focused on getting our customers what they need where, when and how they want it. Jacksons is leading the customer experience in convenience!"

Many of Jacksons' products are available for delivery, including beer and wine in select states as well as fountain drinks and even Icees. Customers can begin shopping for delivery by following this easy process:

Visit www.jacksons.com or open the Let's Go Rewards App and Select Delivery Click on either the Jacksons or ExtraMile by Jacksons storefront on Instacart to start your order Type in your zip code Log in or create an account Place your order

Once an order is placed, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe – whether they choose to receive their order as quickly as possible or opt to schedule their delivery in advance.

"We're always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers which is why we're proud to help them double up on convenience through delivery," said Cory Jackson.

Visit Jacksons.com for full delivery program details and locations.

About Jacksons Food Stores

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station, the Idaho-headquartered company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of more than 260 company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.

