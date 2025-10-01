Jackson's Breaks into Jewel-Osco Produce Aisles with Avocado Oil-Fried Snacks

Jackson's Expands Midwest Footprint with Produce Aisle Placement, Bringing Clean Snacking Front and Center

MUSKEGO, Wis., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand powered by avocado oil, real veggie ingredients and super flavors, is thrilled to announce its debut at Jewel-Osco locations across the Midwest. Beginning October 1, shoppers will find Jackson's full lineup of craveable, better-for-you snacks featured prominently in the produce section at all Jewel-Osco stores, underscoring the brand's commitment to better ingredients and mindful snacking, as well as further cementing its Midwest footprint.

The Jewel-Osco rollout includes Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips (Sea Salt, Wavy Sea Salt), Classic Kettle Chips (Sea Salt, Sea Salt + Vinegar), and Super Veggie Straws (Sea Salt, Cheddar). The placement in the produce department rather than the traditional salty snack aisle highlights Jackson's "better-for-you" positioning and meets consumers where they're making health-conscious choices.

"Expanding into Jewel-Osco marks an exciting new chapter for Jackson's," said James Marino, CEO of Jackson's. "Our mission has always been to make clean, flavorful snacks more accessible. We're thrilled to bring all our snacks to Jewel shoppers, including Jackson's Super Veggie Straws. This innovative snack is redefining what a veggie straw should be—made with only four ingredients: yellow peas, brown rice, cassava, and sweet potato—and always cooked in avocado oil. Many shoppers avoid the snack aisle because of the inferior ingredients of most packaged snacks. It's incredible that Jewel recognizes the synergy for placement in produce because of our limited and quality ingredients.

Jackson's snacks are crafted using real food ingredients and cooked in 100% avocado oil. All Jackson's snacks are:

Non-GMO certified

Vegan and kosher

Free from the top nine allergens – including nuts, dairy, and gluten

By securing produce aisle placement, Jackson's is proving that clean, craveable, and crunchy can live right next to fresh produce. Jackson's continues to lead the avocado oil revolution, never using seed oils like canola or soybean, and proving that better ingredients lead to better snacks. To learn more about the full lineup of boldly seasoned snacks always cooked in avocado oil, visit SnackJacksons.com.

About Jackson's

Jackson's is the original crusader of snacks made with premium avocado oil and better ingredients. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.

Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson's was inspired by their son Jackson's health journey and created from a mission to make low-inflammation snacks using real, nutrient-rich ingredients. That mission lives on in every bag, as the company continues to cook each batch in 100% avocado oil for a superior crunch and clean taste. Jackson's proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, 7-Eleven, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson's snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com.

Contact: Keagan Smith

Interdependence Public Relations

248-761-0340

[email protected]

SOURCE Jackson's