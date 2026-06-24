Jackson's Expands into Publix, Marking Major Milestone in National Retail Growth

The feel good snack brand enters more than 1,400 stores across the Southeast with loyal, high-demand customer base

MUSKEGO, Wis., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand known for bold, craveable snacks exclusively cooked in avocado oil, is officially launching in Publix stores beginning today, marking a significant milestone in the company's national retail expansion.

Publix Assortment

With more than 1,400 locations across the Southeastern United States and a deeply loyal customer base, Publix represents one of the most sought-after retail partners in grocery. For Jackson's, the launch signals not just broader distribution but a meaningful step in reaching a new, highly engaged audience that prioritizes quality, transparency, and taste.

"Publix has always been a key retailer for us," said the Jackson's team. "Their shoppers are incredibly loyal and intentional about what they buy. Being on the shelves here is a big moment. It's a signal that the brand is resonating at a major national level."

Starting June 24, Jackson's products will roll out across Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky. The initial assortment includes:

5 oz Sweet Potato Sea Salt Chips

5 oz Classic Kettle Chips

5 oz Sea Salt Super Veggie Straws

5 oz Cheddar Super Veggie Straws

Jackson's snacks are crafted using real veggie ingredients and cooked low and slow in avocado oil, a method designed to preserve both flavor and nutritional quality. All products are non-GMO certified, vegan and kosher, free from the top nine allergens, and compatible with a range of dietary lifestyles, including paleo, low-inflammatory, and keto.

The Publix launch comes at a time of continued momentum for the brand, as demand grows for snacks that deliver both flavor and ingredient integrity. It also reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, with shoppers increasingly seeking out products that align with wellness goals without sacrificing taste.

"Publix shoppers are passionate. They know what they like, and they come back for it. We're excited to become part of that routine," said Megan and Scott Reamer, Jackson's Co-Founders. "For us, entering Publix isn't just about adding another retailer; it's about meeting customers where they already are.

As Jackson's continues to scale, the brand remains focused on expanding access to its products made with real veggie ingredients and cooked exclusively in avocado oil while staying rooted in the same values that built its foundation, from kitchen beginnings to nationwide shelves.

To learn more about the full lineup of boldly seasoned, avocado oil–fried snacks, visit SnackJacksons.com.

About Jackson's

Jackson's is the original crusader of snacks made with real veggies, avocado oil, and super seasonings. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle potato chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.

Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson's was inspired by their son Jackson's health journey and created from a mission to create snacks made with simple, thoughtfully-sourced, nutrient-rich ingredients. Today, the brand continues that mission by offering snacks that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from the Top 9 allergens, delivering options that are both accessible and delicious. Jackson's proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, Publix, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson's snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com.

Contact: Sierra Gardner

Interdependence Public Relations

262-391-3919

[email protected]

SOURCE Jackson's Chips