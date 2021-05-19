Jacksons Food Stores/Jackson Energy (JFS/JE) to Acquire 63 Convenience Stores Across the Western U.S.

"Since we opened our first service station in 1975, we have continually focused on the fundamentals of what a store could be, by building a culture that continually innovates and focuses on meeting employee and customer needs," said John Jackson, Founder and CEO of Jacksons Food Stores. "Today we build on this legacy by adding more talented associates and great locations to the Jackson family of companies to broaden who we serve and how we serve them."

JFS/JE currently owns operates and supplies, over 264 stores across six Western States. The transaction will give Jacksons 59 stores in key California markets, many of which will be operating under Jacksons or ExtraMile by Jacksons brands.

"We are excited to serve customers in new markets with our clean, fast, simple and friendly approach," said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores. "As a food forward retailer, we are focused on providing customers with the service, products, and convenience they need – when, where and how they want it. As an example, we recently launched Jacksons delivery across all markets with quick delivery windows to serve customers when they can't visit our stores."

Jacksons operates strong retail locations and brands across the Western United States, with a depth of experience in operating acquired fuel outlets since its inception in 1975. The company is also vertically integrated, with Jacksons fuel supplied by Jackson Energy, Capitol Distributing providing full-line grocery and supplies, and the company recently began selling fresh products produced by Capitol Kitchen.

About Jacksons Food Stores

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station, the Idaho-headquartered company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of more than 264 company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.

SOURCE Jacksons Food Stores/Jackson Energy