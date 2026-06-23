Jackson's Launches at CVS Pharmacy, Bringing Feel-Good Snacking to Everyday Consumers

The avocado oil snack pioneer expands into select CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide as demand grows for wellness-driven convenience foods

MUSKEGO, Wis., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand known for bold, craveable snacks exclusively cooked in avocado oil, has officially launched in select CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide and at cvs.com, marking a major milestone in the continued mainstream growth of feel-good snacking.

As consumers increasingly seek convenient snacks made with recognizable ingredients and without compromise, the launch reflects a shared commitment between Jackson's and CVS Pharmacy to provide access to better-for-you food and wellness offerings.

"For years, it was challenging for customers to find snacks made with real ingredients they truly felt good about," said Megan and Scott Reamer, Co-Founders of Jackson's. "Launching Jackson's in CVS Pharmacy stores is so exciting because it reflects how much consumer expectations around food have progressed. People want snacks that deliver bold flavor, simple ingredients, and convenience all in one."

Jackson's has become one of the leading brands helping redefine the feel-good snack category, championing avocado oil years before the ingredient became mainstream in snacking. Today, the brand continues to resonate with consumers seeking craveable snacks made without seed oils, artificial ingredients, or common allergens. The products are non-GMO certified, vegan and kosher, free from the top nine allergens, and designed to meet a variety of snacking preferences and lifestyles.

The initial assortment available at CVS Pharmacy locations will include:

5 oz Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips

5 oz Farmhouse Ranch Sweet Potato Chips

5 oz Sea Salt Super Veggie Straws

5 oz Cheddar Super Veggie Straws

5 oz Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips

1 oz Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips

"We're always looking for products that help meet our customers' evolving wellness and dietary needs, as we aim to provide a range of options that support shoppers at every stage of their wellness journey," said Brian Eason, Vice President, General Merchandising and Consumables at CVS Health. "We're excited to offer Jackson's to our customers, as they've built a strong reputation for their simple ingredients and broad consumer appeal. This makes Jackson's a natural fit for our snack assortment as we continue expanding choices for health-conscious shoppers."

As Jackson's continues to grow, the brand remains focused on expanding access to snacks made with real food ingredients and avocado oil while staying rooted in the values that inspired the company from the very beginning.

To learn more about the full lineup of boldly seasoned, avocado oil–fried snacks, visit SnackJacksons.com.

About Jackson's

Jackson's is the original crusader of snacks made with real veggies, avocado oil, and super seasonings. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle potato chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.

Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson's was inspired by their son Jackson's health journey and created from a mission to create snacks made with simple, thoughtfully-sourced, nutrient-rich ingredients. Today, the brand continues that mission by offering snacks that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from the Top 9 allergens, delivering options that are both accessible and delicious. Jackson's proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's has grown into a nationally loved brand available at leading retailers across club, grocery, natural, convenience, and mass channels. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Contact: Sierra Gardner

Interdependence Public Relations

262-391-3919

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SOURCE Jackson's