Jackson's Selected as Good Housekeeping 2026 Best Snack Awards for Super Veggie Straws in Avocado Oil

Craveable snack brand, Jackson's, has been recognized for the third consecutive year as consumers continue seeking bold flavor and feel-good ingredients

MUSKEGO, Wis., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™, the brand known for bold, craveable snacks exclusively cooked in premium avocado oil, announced today that the Sea Salt and Cheddar Super Veggie Straws in Avocado Oil were named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

Jackson's Veggie Straws Jackson's logo

This marks the third consecutive year Jackson's has been recognized by Good Housekeeping, further cementing the brand's position as a leader in the growing feel-good snack category. Last year, Jackson's Wavy Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Sweet Potato Chips in Avocado Oil and Wavy Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips earned top honors from the publication.

Jackson's Super Veggie Straws, available in Sea Salt, Cheddar, and Ranch, have quickly become a fan favorite for consumers looking for craveable, feel-good snacks without compromise. Made with real vegetables and cooked low and slow in avocado oil, the straws deliver a light, crispy texture and bold flavor while remaining free from the top nine allergens and are non-GMO certified, vegan, and kosher.

The award comes during a period of significant growth for Jackson's as the brand continues expanding nationally across retailers, including Costco, Walmart, Target, CVS, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Sam's Club, Walgreens, and more.

Originally founded in the Reamer family kitchen after their son Jackson was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder, the company has grown into one of the leading brands helping redefine modern snacking through ingredient transparency, innovation, and bold flavor development.

To learn more about Jackson's full lineup of avocado oil-cooked snacks, visit SnackJacksons. com.

About Jackson's

Jackson's is the original crusader of snacks made with real veggies, avocado oil, and super seasonings. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle potato chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.

Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson's was inspired by their son Jackson's health journey and created from a mission to create snacks made with simple, thoughtfully-sourced ingredients. Today, the brand continues that mission by offering snacks that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from the Top 9 allergens, delivering options that are both accessible and delicious. Jackson's proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, Publix, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson's snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com.

Contact: Sarah Spiers

Interdependence Public Relations

(262) 391-3919

[email protected]

SOURCE Jackson's