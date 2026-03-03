Jackson's Named Snack Producer of the Year by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery; Debuts First-of-Its-Kind Snack Variety Packs at Expo West 2026

Industry Recognition Highlights Brand's Innovation, Rapid Retail Expansion and Leadership in Better-For-You Salty Snacks

MUSKEGO, Wis., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's , the Snack Super™ brand known for bold, craveable snacks exclusively cooked in premium avocado oil, has been named Snack Producer of the Year by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, recognizing the brand's continued innovation, rapid retail expansion and leadership in the better-for-you salty snack category.

"This recognition is a powerful validation of the work our team has done to build a brand rooted in real food ingredients, better oils and bold flavor," said Megan and Scott Reamer, Jackson's Co-Founders. "From our early days in our home kitchen to international retail expansion, we've stayed committed to doing things differently, and this award reflects that commitment."

The announcement comes as Jackson's prepares to debut its new Avocado Oil Variety Snack Packs at Natural Products Expo West 2026, taking place March 3–6 in Anaheim, California. The brand will exhibit at Booth N907 and showcase the new format in the show's Hot Products section.

Designed as the ultimate introduction to Jackson's snack lineup, the 30-count Avocado Oil Variety Snack Pack brings together three SUPER Sea Salt snacks made in Avocado Oil: 10 (1 oz) Sweet Potato Chips, 10 (1 oz) Kettle Potato Chips, and impossibly light 10 (0.75 oz) Super Veggie Straws all cooked in premium avocado oil for bold flavor and crunch that's gluten-free, vegan, and free of the top nine allergens.

The 30-count Avocado Oil Variety Snack Pack is part of a broader rollout of single-serve multipack and variety pack offerings across multiple sizes, ranging from 10-count to 30-count formats. The expanded lineup is designed to meet the evolving needs of club, grocery, and mass retail partners seeking better-for-you snack options in flexible bulk and grab-and-go formats.

"As more families look for better-for-you options in bulk and variety formats, we saw a major opportunity to raise the bar," said James Marino, Jackson's CEO. "Most snack variety packs still rely on seed oils and artificial ingredients. We built ours differently with real food ingredients and avocado oil, without compromise."

Unlike traditional club-store multipacks, Jackson's Avocado Oil Snack Variety Packs delivers the taste, crunch and convenience consumers expect, while remaining free from seed oils, artificial flavors and the top nine allergens. It also represents the first time a multi-platform snack variety pack made entirely with 100% avocado oil has been brought to market, setting a new standard in the better-for-you multipack space. The launch marks the beginning of a comprehensive multipack strategy for the brand, bringing together its signature snack formats into scalable configurations tailored for retail growth. The launch marks the first time Jackson's has brought together its three signature snack platforms into one convenient, grab-and-go format.

The multipacks and variety packs are available for purchase on SnackJacksons.com and Amazon and are rolling out into Costco, Sam's, Walmart, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, and more locations throughout 2026, expanding Jackson's growing presence in club and bulk retail formats.

Supporting the expanded multipack portfolio is Jackson's facility expansion and installation of a second facility with high-speed, automated multipack production line and warehouse space in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The investment significantly increases capacity, enhances operational efficiency, and enables the brand to stay ahead of accelerating demand across national retail channels while maintaining the quality standards it's known for.

Expo West attendees can experience the new multipacks and variety packs firsthand and learn more about the continued national expansion of Jackson's Super Veggie Straws, which debuted in 2025 and are gaining strong retail momentum. Made from yellow peas, brown rice, cassava and sweet potato, the straws are fried in avocado oil for superior crunch and flavor and are available in Sea Salt, Cheddar and Ranch. The Super Veggie Straws are also available in a single-serve flavor variety pack with sea salt, cheddar and ranch varieties.

As consumers continue shifting toward cleaner labels, real food ingredients, and better oils in everyday snacks, Jackson's remains committed to leading the category with bold flavor, real ingredients and snacks cooked exclusively in avocado oil.

For more information or to sample the new Jackson's 30-Count Avocado Oil Variety Snack Pack, visit Booth N907 at Expo West or go to SnackJacksons.com .

About Jackson's

Jackson's is the original crusader of snacks made with premium avocado oil and real food ingredients. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle potato chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.

Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson's was inspired by their son Jackson's health journey and created from a mission to make low-inflammation snacks using real, nutrient-rich ingredients. That mission lives on in every bag, as the company continues to cook each batch "low and slow" in 100% avocado oil for a superior crunch and clean taste. Jackson's proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson's snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com .

