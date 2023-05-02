JACKSONVILLE-BASED COMPANY SAFETOUCH SECURITY ATTRACTS EQUITY INVESTMENT TO EXPAND SERVICE OFFERINGS AND LEADERSHIP TEAM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeTouch Security (the "Company" or "SafeTouch"), a leading commercial and residential security firm, has received an equity investment from FVLCRUM Funds in partnership with FourFront Strategies. SafeTouch has been a fixture in the Jacksonville area for nearly 30 years and has been instrumental in providing leading security and safety solutions to the region. Lester Jackson, who founded the company in 1995, will be continuing to drive leadership and vision for the company alongside incoming Chief Executive Officer, Danny White. An accomplished industry veteran, Mr. White brings over 25 years of executive management experience in the security industry.

Related to the equity investment, Mr. Jackson states, "…this investment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the SafeTouch team. With the additional resources, SafeTouch will be able to expand to more communities to offer security-within-seconds leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies." Both Mr. Jackson and the SafeTouch team remain committed to the same core values that have driven their success and to providing world-class security solutions to their clients.

Incoming CEO, Danny White, is excited to join the leadership team of SafeTouch as the Company continues its expansion. "I have watched SafeTouch from afar over the years and have been impressed by the pride, passion, and professionalism of the team. In particular, I am a fan of their commitment to the community and their underdog spirit. I am looking forward to using the same tenacity to expand … working with the team to take that same spirit and tenacity into the future."

Danny has a proven track record of driving exponential business growth, improving operations, and leading high-performing teams within the security industry. Prior to joining SafeTouch, Danny held several senior executive positions in leading technology and security companies, including Honeywell and ADT. Danny is passionate about "Leaving a Legacy" in the community through volunteerism, philanthropy, and creating jobs and internship opportunities.

The investment represents a renewed commitment to SafeTouch's community as the Company further enhances its service offerings to protect its clients and enters the next chapter of its growth.

For more information about SafeTouch, LLC and its services, visit the website at www.safetouch.com .

About SafeTouch, LLC

SafeTouch is a Jacksonville-based security company that is passionate about providing peace of mind to its residential and commercial customers by leveraging smart technology to enhance safety, security, and sustainability. They maintain their own UL listed central stations that pride themselves on providing some of the fastest alarm response times in the industry. The company's success can be attributed to its founder, Lester Jackson, who has been working tirelessly to establish a reputation for security, quality, and reliability.

About Lester Jackson

With his natural talent for technology and a strong desire to keep your family safe, Lester created SafeTouch when he was thirty-three. Over the decades, his technical genius revolutionized the security industry. Under Lester's leadership, SafeTouch has grown to be recognized as one of the largest, independently-owned security companies in the United States.

