Jacksonville Beach Sea and Sky Air Show Features the GEICO Skytypers Planes Racing The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville Beach Sea and Sky Air Show attendees will see firsthand which one is faster, a plane or a boat. The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will race against the Miss GEICO offshore racing team on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27.

"We're ready to race the Miss GEICO offshore racing team. It's the aircraft that trained WWII pilots versus a World Champion powerboat," said Larry Arken, GEICO Skytypers' squadron commander and team flight lead. "Event attendees will have a front row seat for this epic sea/air racing face-off."

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, will also perform at the Jacksonville Beach Sea and Sky Air Show, on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27. The team's six WWII-era aircraft will perform a dynamic 18-minute, low-level precision-flying demonstration.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERS

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. In addition to their air show performances, the team "skytype" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft fly in a line-abreast formation to produce 1,000-foot tall messages that can be seen for 15 miles in any direction. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.

ABOUT THE MISS GEICO OFFSHORE RACING TEAM

The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team competes in Class One, the biggest and fastest offshore class of racing. Their 47-foot Victory catamaran is powered by new twin Mercury 1100 turbo-powered race engines that generates 2200 hp and can reach speeds nearing 180 mph. Sir Steve Curtis is the throttleman for the Miss GEICO team and James Sheppard is the team driver. Visit www.missgeicoracing.com for more information.

ABOUT GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

