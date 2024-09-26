Jacksonville Chef Masters Life Skills at CIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro, a beloved dining establishment known for its innovative cuisine and exceptional service, proudly announces 20 years serving the community. Award-winning chef and owner, Dennis Chan attributes this to his intensive training program at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), not only refining culinary skills but also gaining valuable life skills enhancing the restaurant's operations and community engagement.

Chef Dennis Chan Hip Asian Comfort Food

During Chef Dennis' time at the CIA, the focus extended beyond advanced cooking techniques to encompass critical life skills such as leadership, stress management, and strategic thinking. This comprehensive approach has equipped Chef Dennis Chan with a broader toolkit to foster a more dynamic and resilient restaurant environment.

"The experience at the CIA has been transformative," said Chef Dennis Chan. "I've gained insights that go beyond the kitchen, including skills that are essential for personal growth and effective management. It's about precision and adapting to the times and your environment. While at the CIA, the real challenge came from Chef Corky in a fish fabrication class.

His no-nonsense attitude introduced me to the fundamentals of cooking. In the kitchen, as in the field, your success depends on how well you respond to challenges and adapt and overcome. I've continued to use these ingredients for life, drawing upon my instincts and the skills I had acquired from my rigorous training."

Former President of the Restaurant Association and SBA Businessperson of the Year, Chef Dennis Chan engages deeply with his local community offering Asian cooking classes and showcases cooking tips and restaurant insights on social media. His restaurant continues offering our patrons not just great food, but also a reflection of his commitment to excellence, dedication, and adaptability.

**About Chef Dennis Chan**

Chef Dennis Chan, owner of Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro, is a bestselling author of Hip Asian Comfort Food, and Let's Eat, Winner at 2022 SBA Businessperson of the Year, the 2018 winner of General Mills' Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest, and a frequent volunteer for Caring Chefs, which raises money annual to benefit Children's Home Society.

