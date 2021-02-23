Jacksonville, Florida GenesisCare Medical Director Installed as President of American College of Radiation Oncology

Dr. Dragun has been a ACRO member for 27 years, serving on the Board of Chancellors as co-chair of ACRO's Scientific Program Committee and the Membership Committee. She was vice president of ACRO from 2018-2020. She was awarded fellowship in the college in 2002.

During Dr. Dragun's tenure on the board, she sought to develop programs to enrich the next generation of physicians. Such programs included developing a successful mentoring program that paired experienced ACRO members and fellows with those just beginning their careers. In addition, she cofounded the women's group with Dr. Sucha Asbell and founded a diversity and inclusion group, aiming to boost camaraderie and address concerns related to the specialty throughout the U.S.

"The future of the organization is moving into exciting times for our young physicians as cancer treatments evolve and members lead in research, new technology, and integration of oncology services," said Dr. Dragun.

Dr. Dragun received her medical degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. She was chief resident of the radiation oncology program at Hahnemann University Hospital under the direction of Dr. Luther W. Brady, founding president of ACRO. She is board certified as a radiation oncologist.

Before becoming medical director of radiation oncology at GenesisCare, Dr. Dragun served as president and CEO of Cancer Care Specialists Medical and Radiation Oncology Group in Pennsylvania and was the chief of staff and an associate clinic professor of radiation oncology at University Pittsburgh Northwest.

As ACRO president, Dr. Dragun will continue to drive forward the founders' goals while continuing to reach, innovate, and explore every opportunity the college can provide to enhance its members' professional careers.

"I hope to continue the work of our former presidents and create a true partnership with physicians leading the way. I also hope to explore opportunities for growth and development resources, research opportunities, mentorship, and career enhancements that are accessible wherever members practice," said Dr. Dragun.

ABOUT ACRO: The American College of Radiation Oncology represents radiation oncology professionals throughout the U.S. ACRO's mission is to support radiation oncology professionals by providing opportunities for career development and practice improvement to enhance patient care.

For more information on ACRO, visit www.acro.org. Follow ACRO on Facebook and Twitter via @ACRORadOnc.

ABOUT GENESISCARE: GenesisCare is a Sydney and Australian headquartered private company and is one of the world's largest cancer treatment providers. The organization has committed more than $U.S.300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across the United States. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the U.K., and 21 in Spain. Globally, the organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, health care professionals and support staff across Australia, the U.K., Spain, and now in the U.S.

GenesisCare is heavily focused on clinical research and innovation in health care and leads or is a part of more than 150 clinical trials worldwide. Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information, visit genesiscare.com. Follow us on Facebook here and LinkedIn here, #designingbettercare.

