Jacksonville Jaguars And Honeywell Collaborate To Create A Safer Experience For Players And Staff At TIAA Bank Field

The Honeywell dashboard seamlessly integrates into existing systems within the stadium, giving the Jaguars' facilities staff a comprehensive and upgraded view of building conditions prior to staff and players entering the stadium. The dashboard can be expanded to include other indicators such as occupancy and sanitization tracking.

"Monitoring air quality in enclosed spaces throughout the stadium like offices, meeting rooms and locker rooms is critical. Honeywell has helped us to quickly and efficiently deploy a custom solution suited for our needs," said Michael Webb, vice president of technology, Jacksonville Jaguars. "We have worked hard, alongside Honeywell, to develop and implement solutions to provide a safer for experience for players and staff that not only kept us playing football last season but provide for a healthier workplace in the future."

In addition to continuously monitoring the air quality within the stadium, Honeywell is providing an added layer of safety to players and staff via custom PPE kits. The Honeywell Safety Packs, branded for the Jacksonville Jaguars, include two masks and cleaning wipes. The Safety Packs will be distributed to players and staff.

"During these unusual times, helping sports teams return to the field is a way many people feel a small sense of normalcy," said Jeff Kimbell, Honeywell senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "We're proud to work with the Jaguars' team to help provide a safer environment for players and staff and keep the 2020 and 2021 seasons up and running for football fans everywhere."

Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions are part of a comprehensive effort to innovate solutions that help critical sectors of the global economy recover, without the need to replace existing infrastructure. Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions provide a holistic view of a building's health based on key factors such as indoor air quality, occupant flow, PPE analytics, thermal screening, temperature monitoring, social distancing and sanitation efficacy.

Honeywell previously announced similar efforts with the Carolina Panthers to create a safer fan and team experience.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

