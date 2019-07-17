Jacksonville Man Creates New Way for Charities to Raise Money

Winter founded and lead a charity called Water for All Nations from 2011-2013.

Winter said, "I've seen how much time and energy charities have to invest in fundraising because I've been there. My hope is to connect charities with more funds through a model that gives them more control with less effort and better results than many other fundraising strategies."

Giving House is a model for how businesses and charities can work together to achieve common goals.

Winter's concept for supporting charities is to provide what he called a "social enterprise in a box." He said, "Many charities open thrift shops or other businesses to bring in more money in this period of time we're currently in when competition for new donations is fierce. This often takes away from charities' core missions and can lead to fewer deep connections with donors in the long run. Charities should focus on doing what they do best. Businesses like mine can keep charities on mission and provide a social-enterprise-style partnership that makes sense to charities, businesses, and donors."

Winter has a background in marketing and team development. He consults with charities to create custom fundraising solutions in a workshop setting that implement the Giving House program and proven marketing strategies at no cost to the charities. Winter also works with other for-profit businesses to help them implement socially-minded business and marketing plans.

Home buyers and home sellers can schedule a free consultation on the Giving House website, www.GivingHouse.org. Charities and socially-minded businesses can email ryan@givinghouse.org to learn more.

Visit www.GivingHouse.org .

SOURCE Giving House

