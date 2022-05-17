Jacksonville Music Maestros Launch Music and Media Firm

Gangplank Management Group Launches Music, Media, and Management Firm in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Jacksonville's music industry professionals, Troy McNair, Sr. and Maurice "Mo" Henderson, have combined their mastery and decades in music production, artist management, and marketing to launch the first full-service music, media, and management company to launch out of Northeast Florida—Gangplank Management Group.

GMG Founders...Maurice "Mo" Henderson (left) and Troy McNair Sr. (right)

With the aim of merging lifestyle marketing and branding with music artists across genres, Gangplank Management Group (GMG) opened its doors on April 4, 2022. Troy McNair, Sr., co-founder, says of the firm, "We are striving to be the Roc Nation of the south. We're a full-service entertainment company, and we are standing at the intersection of product/brand integrations and music within contemporary culture, which we understand."

McNair has more than 15 years of experience in operations management as a former brand manager and tour manager for Russell Simmons's Rush Artist Management, which was distributed through Def Jam Music Group. McNair's partner and co-founder, Maurice "Mo" Henderson, has managed musicians, producers, and songwriters for years, some of which are Grammy-nominated, and he has extensive experience in marketing and branding strategies for Fortune 500 companies.

GMG has announced their latest client under the media arm of the company, Maddy & Maize Gourmet Popcorn, for whom they are actively launching brand activations and lifestyle integration. Additionally, Jacksonville-based, Grammy-nominated artists The MVP Band have been signed under the music and management arms of the company.

For more information on Gangplank Management Group, contact (904) 610-8821 or email [email protected].

About Gangplank Management Group:

Gangplank Management Group (GMG) is an artist/brand integration entertainment agency that specializes in artist management, record label distribution, product placement, celebrity partnership, experiential marketing, music licensing, rights clearances, talent-seeding, and consumer engagement with opportunities across leading platforms.

