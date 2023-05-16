Jacksonville University Launches Office of Partnership and Development

Tightened Focus Will Better Serve Local and Regional Community Needs, Building Behind Proven Leader Dr. Christine Sapienza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a decade of developing market-responsive programs that prepare graduates to succeed in cutting-edge, high-demand fields, Jacksonville University announced today the launch of its Office of Partnership and Development. This office will continue capitalizing on opportunities for partnership, expansion, innovation and development at the pace that the marketplace–and JU students–demand.

Dr. Christine Sapienza was named Executive Vice President of Partnership of Development at Jacksonville University.

"In response to the opportunities and challenges facing higher education institutions nationwide, Jacksonville University has leaned into hundreds of strategic partnerships with industry leaders to continue offering relevant, timely fields of study at the undergraduate and graduate levels," said Jacksonville University President Tim Cost. "Establishing this Office of Partnership and Development is less about structure and more about focus. This helps to enhance and further resource our proven track record of anticipating market needs and adapting for the benefit of our students."

The Office of Partnership and Development will be led by Executive Vice President Dr. Christine Sapienza, in a tightened focus of her work over the past five years as she balanced her role as Provost, reflecting her unique expertise in healthcare, technology, innovation, student interests, partnership development, trend analysis, and strategy development. Sapienza joined Jacksonville University in 2013.

"Jacksonville University continues to prioritize addressing the opportunities we see in the marketplace, with premier partners, dedicated faculty and staff, and increasingly high expectations from students," said Dr. Sapienza. "We continue to aggressively identify, assess, debate and verify new ideas while ensuring those we have already enacted continue to receive the resources required to flourish."

Entrepreneur, alumnus, and Chairman of the Jacksonville University Board of Trustees Matt Kane adds, "A premier university has a unique opportunity–and, we believe, a responsibility–to reflect the intellectual vitality of its community by enhancing the global marketplace of ideas to benefit the full spectrum of local stakeholders. Intensifying our efforts around partnerships and development supports that goal and is the next smart strategic step to accelerate and sustain progress at the university."

In the past 10 years, Jacksonville University has developed dozens of new programs, many of which required, and were accelerated by, strong strategic and financial partnerships with high-caliber organizations. These included:

Creation of the Health Sciences Complex on the north end of the Jacksonville University main campus;

main campus; Buildout of the Healthcare Simulation Center, the largest healthcare simulation center with open access to community healthcare partners,

Creation of the Cybersecurity Range and Cyberforensics lab;

Establishment of the Brooks Rehabilitation College of Healthcare Sciences and, more specifically, the School of Applied Health Sciences;

Development of accelerated innovative programming for in-demand practitioners, most notably in nursing workforce development;

Expansion of the geographic footprint of JU academic sites, including downtown Jacksonville and Palm Coast locations;

Expansion of the geographic footprint of JU academic sites, including downtown Jacksonville and Palm Coast locations;

Creation of the UpSkill Institute at Jacksonville University to meet regional market demand by offering classes and certifications in technology, healthcare, education, and technical skill training for certifications;

to meet regional market demand by offering classes and certifications in technology, healthcare, education, and technical skill training for certifications' Creation of academic partnerships to expand distance-learning opportunities;

Creation of a College of Law in partnership with the City of Jacksonville ; and

; and Future plans to launch a medical school in partnership with Lake Erie College of Medicine; the accreditation process is well underway for both new Colleges.

Dr. Sapienza will begin her new role on June 1, 2023. Dr. Sherri Jackson, who has served in the role of Vice Provost since 2018, will serve as Interim Provost.

As northeast Florida's premier private institution of higher education, Jacksonville University is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, including in-demand degrees in Nursing, Business, Marine Science, Engineering, Finance, and Psychology, as well as those in the highly specialized fields of Aviation, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Film, Animation, and Healthcare Administration. With its five colleges, eleven schools and four institutes, Jacksonville University's 235-acre riverfront campus is minutes from downtown and from beautiful area beaches.

