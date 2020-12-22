Jacksonville's Ashley Collins Named Florida Certified Master Builder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Certified Master Builder (FCMB), created to help consumers find a builder they can trust, is proud to announce Ashley Collins, of Collins Builders in Jacksonville, is now a Florida Certified Master Builder.

Florida Certified Master Builders are elite Home Builders, Remodelers and Commercial Contractors who are dedicated to excellence in building and client satisfaction. The builders who request certification hold themselves to a higher standard than required by the State of Florida for licensure.

Collins has been in the homebuilding industry nearly his entire life, spending his childhood assisting in the family business. After graduating from Stetson University, he branched out, working for different homebuilders for several years before founding Collins Builders in 2003. Since then, his company has come to be regarded as one of the premier luxury homebuilders in Northeast Florida. Collins is happily married to his wife of 20 years, Jeanie, and is blessed with four children: Hayden, Rowan, Lawson and Lincoln.

"To be recognized among the elite group of Florida Certified Master Builders is a tremendous honor," said Collins. "This is truly a recognition of the hard work of the entire team at Collins Builders and a testament to the blessing from God that I have in serving the people of Northeast Florida."

The State of Florida proudly touts the extreme difficulty with which to obtain a contractor's license. Once received, builders and remodelers must adhere to the stringent Florida Building Code and receive 14 hours of continuing education every two years in order to maintain their license. FCMB recognizes Florida's rigorous standard for all contractors, but knows it is not enough to stand out amongst the crowd.

Florida Certified Master Builders must meet strict requirements and demonstrate a proven track record of building expertise, business stability, integrity and exceptional customer service. Their education, design and product research requirements keep them in tune with the latest building practices and design trends.

To learn more go to www.flcertifiedmasterbuilder.com or collinsbuilders.net .

